Compound Divergences, open source

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Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.27 08:00
Freelance
The forum
- What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service
- Freelance arbitration - forum thread, and also the rules here (what will happen if the employer is not logging in his account for many days during arbitration)
- Use tips in the Freelance service! - good tread with the instruction about HowTo use Freelance
- How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot
- Add translation of your Market product or order it in Freelance
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
- Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
- Freelance service new webdesign - the post
- How can I undo or "de-selected" a developer after wrongly press the "to selected" in the Freeelance order - the post from MQ
The articles
- How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service
- How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot (Detailed Instruction)
- Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
- A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
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