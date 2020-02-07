Can you make a stop-loss on a hedged position, hence a long-short position, in MT5?

New comment
 

Hello

I am looking for a way to make a stop loss on a hedged position, can anyone help me?

Of course I know how to make a regular stop loss. e.g. If I buy stock A at price 100, I can fx make a stop loss at 90, so if the price goes below 90, the stock will be sold. What I am looking for is a stop loss on a hedged position. e.g. if you buy stock A at 100 and sell stock B at 50, then the ratio on the long-short position is 2 (=100/50). I would now like to put a stop on this ratio, such that if fx the ratio moves to below 1.6 the position will be closed hence stock A will be sold and stock B will be bought back.

I like to hedge out risk in this way. But i need to be able to set this stop-loss on the ratio. you cannot set one stop-loss on stock A and one stop-loss on stock B, you have to put the stop loss on the ratio. I hope that since MT5 has a auto-trading function, then maybe it´s possible to code this? - I don´t know? Most plafforms doesn´t have the opportunity to make this ratio stop-loss, but they do exist. The problem is that these platform are very expensive and can only be afforded by Hedge Funds and Investments Banks.

If anyone can help - or point me in the wright direction, I would be very thankful. Honestly I don´t know where else to figure it out at the moement. If it´s not possible in MT5, then maybe someone know another way, maybe another platform where it´s possible.

THX

Esben (Denmark)

 
It can be coded. You just have to hire a freelancer.

By the way if you really trade stocks, you will have a netting account and only 1 position so it's even easier to do, and you don't need to code.

 

Hi

Thank you for your answer. I have traded a little, but have never tried this strategy, where you have to close two positions at the same time, by automated stop-loss, based on the ratio between the stocks. What I want is to have maybe 5 pairs of long-short positions, so 10 stocks in all.

1) How does such a netting account work and how do you get it? 

2) How do I hire a freelancer and what should the price be? - I have no idea of how long it would take and how difficult it is, so what is a fair price? How does the transactions work, and can you trust the freelancers?

 

Position Accounting System

Two position accounting systems are supported in the trading platform: Netting and Hedging. The system used depends on the account and is set by the broker.

--------

https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/trading/general_concept#position_type

Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
Basic Principles - Trading Operations - MetaTrader 5 Help
  • www.metatrader5.com
is an instruction given to a broker to buy or sell a financial instrument. There are two main types of orders: Market and Pending. In addition, there are special Take Profit and Stop Loss levels. is the commercial exchange (buying or selling) of a financial security. Buying is executed at the demand price (Ask), and Sell is performed at the...
 

============
 
Esben86:

Hi

Thank you for your answer. I have traded a little, but have never tried this strategy, where you have to close two positions at the same time, by automated stop-loss, based on the ratio between the stocks. What I want is to have maybe 5 pairs of long-short positions, so 10 stocks in all.

1) How does such a netting account work and how do you get it? 

I missed the point that you want to open positions on 2 different stocks. So in all cases (netting or hedging)you will have 2 positions. Anyway, it can be coded.

2) How do I hire a freelancer and what should the price be? - I have no idea of how long it would take and how difficult it is, so what is a fair price? How does the transactions work, and can you trust the freelancers?

See the links provided by Sergey. It's 1 hour work maximum. About trust, it's up to you to pick one who is trustworthy.

New comment