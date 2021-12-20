How do you accept an offer from a developer
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2017.08.27 08:00
Freelance
The forum
- What MQL5 developers think about the Freelance service
- Freelance arbitration - forum thread, and also the rules here (what will happen if the employer is not logging in his account for many days during arbitration)
- Use tips in the Freelance service! - good tread with the instruction about HowTo use Freelance
- How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot
- Add translation of your Market product or order it in Freelance
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Freelance, decompilation, the rules, examples of the decompiled code - the thread with examples
- Some new Freelance services (translation, consultation, converting) - the post.
- Freelance service new webdesign - the post
- How can I undo or "de-selected" a developer after wrongly press the "to selected" in the Freeelance order - the post from MQ
The articles
- How to implement traders' orders and make a profit in the MQL5 Freelance service
- How to create Requirements Specification for ordering a trading robot (Detailed Instruction)
- Freelance Jobs on MQL5.com - Developer's Favorite Place
- MQL5.com Freelance: Developers' Source of Income (Infographic)
- Do Traders Need Services From Developers?
- A Few Tips for First-Time Customers
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trader_12345:
Thanks
Hi,
How do you accept an offer from a developer in the Freelance area?
Thanks
Freddie
- You must select that programmer (notice the 3 choices Rejected,Candidates,Selected for each coder)
- Then you must upload a requirements agreement ,which is what you expect to be developed.It can also be an image or your conversation.
- If you agree with their budget and deadline set these in the respective fields.
- Then whats left is for the developer to accept these requirements and the project can begin.
For Step1: (image by KeithWatford)
go in the comments tab,click/select/choose the developer you are interested in working with(for your chat to appear), and click "ToSelected" on top of the chat.
You dont need to reject all others as they will be notified automatically.
proceeed with him/her to step 2.
If you want to accept a developer's offer, you just need to follow some steps. The first step is to select the developer who made you the request, and then you have to send him the requirements agreement, which is what you expect to be developed. If you have set a budget and you both agree with it, all that remains to be done is for the developer to start working. It is true to use such platforms because you have access to worldwide freelance services and specialists in various fields.
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Hi,
How do you accept an offer from a developer in the Freelance area?
Thanks
Freddie