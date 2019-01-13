problem from my server mql5 ? and i want cancel ?
If it is written "Yes" so it is yes, if not so sorry ..
- www.mql5.com
You can look at the rules here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/rules
If it is written "Yes" so it is yes, if not so sorry ..
hello ,
when i buy server newyork 1 and 2 , the company mql5 show my fast under 8 ms when connect with my account
then i buy it .
After from buy servers one day , i found my fast ms arrive to 400 ms , what it is ?
and become 200 and now 150 ms from more days dont change to under 8 ms like i buy it ?
So , There is deceit or lack of credibility
And if i can not refund my money i want solution my server new York 1 and 2 to arrive fast under 8 ms like i buy it ?
or refund my money because the rules dont work if happen any deceit or lack of credibilitythank you
hello ,
when i buy server newyork 1 and 2 , the company mql5 show my fast under 8 ms when connect with my account
then i buy it .
After from buy servers one day , i found my fast ms arrive to 400 ms , what it is ?
and become 200 and now 150 ms from more days dont change to under 8 ms like i buy it ?
So , There is deceit or lack of credibility
And if i can not refund my money i want solution my server new York 1 and 2 to arrive fast under 8 ms like i buy it ?
or refund my money because the rules dont work if happen any deceit or lack of credibilitythank you
Why do you need 8 ms?
Are you making HFT using some special software connected directly to the stock exchange?
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
There Problem in My Server mql5 In ( ms ) !!
Fernando Carreiro, 2018.11.03 16:05
Order processing below 5ms is usually reserved for high rolling traders doing High Frequency Trading with specialised software and direct connections to liquidity providers.
I doubt you will ever find any MetaTrader broker able to do that speed, especially not with MetaTrader 4. The response times you are getting are actually quite good for MetaTrader 4.
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Anyway, I just posted the link to the rules.
How were you able to tell you aren't getting 8ms? Where in MT4 does it give this information?
It should be written in Virtual Platform Logs in Metatrader.
Besides, we can estimate it by using the following -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pros and cons of VPS at mql5.com
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.11.04 13:15
- Why do you need a VPS?
And what is the value of fast execution?
- Why is our VPS better?
What are the benefits of technological effectiveness?
- 24 hours free
How to test a virtual platform in 24 hours?
- Available Rates
You will receive computer resources on demand, and the rate is always the same.
- What are paid $ 10?
And how quickly will they pay off due to better performance?
- How it works?
Learn how to rent a Forex VPS and how to manage it.
And this is the information about ping -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Pros and cons of VPS at mql5.com
MetaQuotes Software Corp. , 2018.11.04 13:59Enter the name of your broker's trading server to get an estimate of network delays: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps
- www.metatrader5.com
Why do you need 8 ms?
Are you making HFT using some special software connected directly to the stock exchange?
----------------
Anyway, I just posted the link to the rules.
because my ea work take profits through second and when i test my ea by above 10 ms dont work good , its need under 8 or 4 or 2 ms very good
So , by mt5 i buy server new york 1 and 2 to test my ea and show me ms from fast under 8 ms Ping then i buy it !!
but after one day change from under 8 ms to 400 ms and now 150 ms , i cant useful by this servers , So i want change to servers else
or refund my money because happened deceit or lack of credibility
i say under 8 ms ping . anther subject about fast ms else ping , here i say about ping
thank you
130 ms is very very good ... it is more than enough for any EA using Metatrader (it is enough for multipy EAs as well).
Because I do not see any refund options in based on latency/ping in VPS rules ..
I do not think the service desk will approve this request sorry.
130 ms is very very good ... it is more than enough for any EA using Metatrader (it is enough for multipy EAs as well).
Because I do not see any refund options in based on latency/ping in VPS rules ..
I do not think the service desk will approve this request sorry.
my PC under this ms My PC under 100 ms
i buy this server because show me under 8 ms
So my PC best from this server
So , my money gone without any useful
and this deceit or lack of credibility
and i told about i buy something for reason , this reason not be here after i buy it
So , where my right here ?
my PC under this ms My PC under 100 ms
i buy this server because show me under 8 ms
So my PC best from this server
So , my money gone without any useful
and this deceit or lack of credibility
and i told about i buy something for reason , this reason not be here after i buy it
So , where my right here ?
Do not dispute with me on this way please.
Because I am not from MetaQuotes, and I am not "VPS guy" (I am nothing with this situation).
I just delivered the information to you according to my experience on the forum.
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Are you seller in the Market?
And the people are buying from you for "buy something for reason"? ... if not so will you refund their deposit?
Not?
Why?
Because of the Rules of the Market, right?
So, it is what I am talking about: there is the VPS Rules here - read the rules: if yes so it's fine, if not so sorry.
-------------
and about 8 ms ... I've already told (believe me or not - up to you) that it is not necessary to have this latency in any way in any condition for any EA related to Metatrader.
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Hello
i buy two Server for 3 months in server new york 1 and 2
but i want cancel and buy anther server else
becuse when i buy server newyork 1 and 2 , the company mql5 show my fast under 8 ms when connect with my account demo mt5
then i buy it .
After from buy servers one day , i found my fast ms arrive to 400 ms , what it is ?
if i cancel i will back my money ? ( my first month from 3 months not end yet )thank you