Two VPS on one account
- Should I purchase another VPS ?.
- VPS
- Discussion of article "How to Prepare a Trading Account for Migration to Virtual Hosting"
Hello i want ask you if i can have 2 VPS server for one MQL5 account because i have buy trading bot and i want to use it on real account but i have 2 accounts and i want to use it on both. But i dont know how i can rent one more VPS now i have one for one my real account but i want to another one but i dont see and dont know how to do it please can you send me tutorial or something how to do it if its possible?
Yes, you can rent as many MQL5 VPSs you want, if you login into your MQL5 account in any MT4/5 terminal, then login into the trading account that you want to subscribe to MQL5 VPS to and finally right click in the account number in the Navigator window >> Register a Virtual Server.
yes thank you but i have problem i login to next account but when i click right botton on this account i dont see virtual server VPS or something. Plase can you help me? can you send me some screenchot how to do it on another account?
You need to login into your MQL5 account in MT4/5 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your jusseris9 login and NOT any other, first.If you are logged into your MQL5 account, check the Journal tab of your MT4/5 terminal for any messages or errors.
- www.mql5.com
yes thank you but i have problem i login to mql5 account and next account too but when i click right botton on this account i dont see virtual server VPS or something. Plase can you help me? can you send me some screenchot how to do it on another account? Or can i rent server manually on some website or something?
Post a screenshot of what you see when you are right click in your trading account number in the Navigator window.
The only reason that you wouldn't see the 'Register a Virtual Server' option is if the trading account that you are using is already subscribed to MQL5 VPS.
You can check your MQL5 VPS subscriptions and their assigned accounts here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
here you are on first screen is account when i have already rent a server and second screen is what i see on another account when i try it rent.
I see that you are using the default Metaquotes MT5 terminal, try to download and install the custom branded MT5 terminal from your broker's website, login into your MQL5 account and that second trading account and try again.
Maybe that has something to do with it, I don't know.
Have you tried restarting your MT5 terminal in case something is stuck?
Nothing work in my broker terminal i too dont see antyhing for rent or make new VPS. Can i rent it somewhereon web and then transfer it to my other account?
This is very strange and I am wondering if you have any kind of limitation in your MQL5 account.
Check if you have any red warning message at the top of your profile page: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jusseris9
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