problem from my server mql5 ? and i want cancel ? - page 2
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Do not dispute with me on this way please.
Because I am not from MetaQuotes, and I am not "VPS guy" (I am nothing with this situation).
I just delivered the information to you according to my experience on the forum.
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Are you seller in the Market?
And the people are buying from you for "buy something for reason"? ... if not so will you refund their deposit?
Not?
Why?
Because of the Rules of the Market, right?
So, it is what I am talking about: there is the VPS Rules here - read the rules: if yes so it's fine, if not so sorry.
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and about 8 ms ... I've already told (believe me or not - up to you) that it is not necessary to have this latency in any way in any condition for any EA related to Metatrader.
i know And thank you for reply and important
i say about what want told from myself to company here around my right :)
and i believe you but when i test my ea for above from ms i found result not good like if ms very low , you understand me ? this reason i angry about company told me thing and i found else this lie
thank you
i know And thank you for reply and important
i say about what want told from myself to company here around my right :)
and i believe you but when i test my ea for above from ms i found result not good like if ms very low , you understand me ? this reason i angry about company told me thing and i found else this lie
thank you
8 ms may be mistaken (it might have been mistaken I think)... I can not believe that this ping is really needed to the customers.
because there is the broker's ping by itself ... I am not exactly sure but I think that the brokers can not close/open the trades within 8 ms flow ... "software/servers' limitation" ...
By the way, I my knowledge for HFT is very limited sorry ..
130 ms is very very good ... it is more than enough for any EA using Metatrader (it is enough for multipy EAs as well).
Because I do not see any refund options in based on latency/ping in VPS rules ..
I do not think the service desk will approve this request sorry.
That may be true, but if it is advertised you are going to get 8 ms for x amount of dollars, and you get 130 ms instead, then that means you aren't getting what you paid for. That's unethical.
That may be true, but if it is advertised you are going to get 8 ms for x amount of dollars, and you get 130 ms instead, then that means you aren't getting what you paid for. That's unethical.
"You are getting what you paid" - it is according to the Rules.
It is what I am trying to say.
hello ,
when i buy server newyork 1 and 2 , the company mql5 show my fast under 8 ms when connect with my account
then i buy it .
After from buy servers one day , i found my fast ms arrive to 400 ms , what it is ?
and become 200 and now 150 ms from more days dont change to under 8 ms like i buy it ?
So , There is deceit or lack of credibility
And if i can not refund my money i want solution my server new York 1 and 2 to arrive fast under 8 ms like i buy it ?
or refund my money because the rules dont work if happen any deceit or lack of credibilitythank you
Where does it say you will get 8 ms? I don't see that advertised or promised anywhere.
8 ms may be mistaken (it might have been mistaken I think)... I can not believe that this ping is really needed to the customers.
because there is the broker's ping by itself ... I am not exactly sure but I think that the brokers can not close/open the trades within 8 ms flow ... "software/servers' limitation" ...
By the way, I my knowledge for HFT is very limited sorry ..
look image and you found your ask
"You are getting what you paid" - it is according to the Rules.
It is what I am trying to say.
how rules work if happen any deceit or lack of credibility or lie in the server
the natural this rules not use in this case
That may be true, but if it is advertised you are going to get 8 ms for x amount of dollars, and you get 130 ms instead, then that means you aren't getting what you paid for. That's unethical.
you are rigt in this case
how rules work if happen any deceit or lack of credibility or lie in the server
the natural this rules not use in this case
It uses.
because if some server stopped working - we can see thread(s) with many many users participating ... something as "my VPS stopped working" ... many of them ... and I had to go to the service desk to ask them: "Please, some situation is going on ...".
And they (the service desk) were fixing it (and replying on the public way directly on the threads).
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But when one person ask for HFT latency but not so .. my forum moderator's ticket to the service desk will not be accepted ... because there is the Rules sorry ..
Because you asked (on the first post) -
but i want cancel and buy anther server else
if i cancel i will back my money ?
If you say: "ok, I do not like my two servers, so I want to have just a one with very possible low ping to my broker" - so yes, I will create the ticket to the service desk (to the technical team).
But if you say: "I do not like my ping so give me my money back" - this is the one decision only: read the Rules.