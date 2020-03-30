signal activity doesnt work
Sunucu, aktiviteyi bildirmek için izin vermiyor. Sinyal etkinliğini nasıl iptal edebilirim, paramı nasıl geri alabilirim
It seems that you haven't enabled trading on some symbols. You need to do that in MT4/5 >> View >> Symbols.
Also check that your broker allow signal copying, because not all brokers offer signals.
Use english in this forum.
It is related to symbol mapping:
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The Provider has trading symbol called GOLD, and my broker has the same instrument, but it is called XAUUSD. Are trades on GOLD copied to XAUUSD in that case?
If no symbols remain after conducting all the checks or more than one symbol is found, it is considered that a symbol mapping attempt has failed and it is impossible to copy Provider's trades for that symbol.
Example:
1. "Position USDCAD skipped as no symbol found".
Because the broker is having USDCAD and USDCADc (for example).
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It is strongly recommended to use same broker with the signal provider.
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