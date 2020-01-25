How do I prevent auto updates? Or create fallback-points
Clock: does anybody know of a way, to prevent auto updates? Any registry tweaking or whatever?
I'm running MT5 on two machines. One, where I'm connected to my broker, and which is running 24/7.
And on my more powerful computer, where I'm doing the testing and optimizing. This one is only used from time to time, so MT5 is closed and reopened and for that updates automatically. And I am connected to Metaquotes here, because I think they have the most complete history of prices, and also of course I'd like to implement new WORKING features.
I haven't been able to do any testing for nearly half a year now, because their update in June totally screwed my EA.
If I could prevent my power-PC to auto-update, I could try the new version in a separate install and only update once everything works.
Other option (although cumbersome) would be if you could always uninstall the update, or at least reinstall old ones, but as far as I know, there is no place where you can find all the old versions, or is there?
So, any ideas from your side would be highly appreciated. (or someone simply convince Metaquotes to let the user decide if he wants auto-updates...)
Enable UAC (User Account Control) on your Windows machine and set it to a high level of protection, and you will always be prompted before an Update is installed and you will be able to decline so that it does not install.
Make regular backups before Updates and/or you can also keep copies (archives) of the main files (the executable list below) so that you can roll back if need be.
- terminal64.exe
- metaeditor64.exe
- metatester64.exe
Hi everyone,
does anybody know of a way, to prevent auto updates? Any registry tweaking or whatever?
I'm running MT5 on two machines. One, where I'm connected to my broker, and which is running 24/7.
And on my more powerful computer, where I'm doing the testing and optimizing. This one is only used from time to time, so MT5 is closed and reopened and for that updates automatically. And I am connected to Metaquotes here, because I think they have the most complete history of prices, and also of course I'd like to implement new WORKING features.
I haven't been able to do any testing for nearly half a year now, because their update in June totally screwed my EA.
If I could prevent my power-PC to auto-update, I could try the new version in a separate install and only update once everything works.
Other option (although cumbersome) would be if you could always uninstall the update, or at least reinstall old ones, but as far as I know, there is no place where you can find all the old versions, or is there?
So, any ideas from your side would be highly appreciated. (or someone simply convince Metaquotes to let the user decide if he wants auto-updates...)
Thanks,
Clock
EDIT: PS! There is also a more sophisticated and tricky way to prevent updates, by changing the file permissions on the folder where updates are stored, but this is for power uses and requires you know what you are doing. I don't recommend this for normal users, so use the UAC method.
Yet this is a better and preferrable way, IMHO, since it affects only specific folder, and not the system-wide UAC which can produce more unwanted side-effects with other software.
Don't use Metaquotes servers. Once you are connected to it, even only 1 terminal, all your terminals will be updated.
Latest round of betas are downloading in a separate folder inside the current install's one (MQ probably knew the .net pile of **** is going to be tough and made it that way pre-1910). I think they won't update another install.
Latest round of betas are downloading in a separate folder inside the current install's one (MQ probably knew the .net pile of **** is going to be tough and made it that way pre-1910). I think they won't update another install.
Well seems you are right for MT5, but now for MT4...so now it's even more confusing.
Enable UAC (User Account Control) on your Windows machine and set it to a high level of protection, and you will always be prompted before an Update is installed and you will be able to decline so that it does not install.
Make regular backups before Updates and/or you can also keep copies (archives) of the main files (the executable list below) so that you can roll back if need be.
- terminal64.exe
- metaeditor64.exe
- metatester64.exe
As there is today the update to build 1145 of MT4, I want to check that UAC behaviour.
So after the update was download, I start a platform, I was prompted by the UAC and answered "No" And guess what ? The update was still processing and this platform is now 1145 !
So after the update was download, I start a platform, I was prompted by the UAC and answered "No" And guess what ? The update was still processing and this platform is now 1145 !
That is strange! On mine I have at the 2nd level (high) and it usually blocks it without any problem!
I will test this new build and see if it still blocks it!
That is strange! On mine I have at the 2nd level (high) and it usually blocks it without any problem!
I will test this new build and see if it still blocks it!
Yes please try it. No idea how this could happen, possible I have something wrong on my computer but it's just a standard one with Windows 10 up to date.
You are absolutely right! This new build is totally circumventing the UAC and installing itself anyway! Its acting just like a very nasty exploit virus!
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Hi everyone,
does anybody know of a way, to prevent auto updates? Any registry tweaking or whatever?
I'm running MT5 on two machines. One, where I'm connected to my broker, and which is running 24/7.
And on my more powerful computer, where I'm doing the testing and optimizing. This one is only used from time to time, so MT5 is closed and reopened and for that updates automatically. And I am connected to Metaquotes here, because I think they have the most complete history of prices, and also of course I'd like to implement new WORKING features.
I haven't been able to do any testing for nearly half a year now, because their update in June totally screwed my EA.
If I could prevent my power-PC to auto-update, I could try the new version in a separate install and only update once everything works.
Other option (although cumbersome) would be if you could always uninstall the update, or at least reinstall old ones, but as far as I know, there is no place where you can find all the old versions, or is there?
So, any ideas from your side would be highly appreciated. (or someone simply convince Metaquotes to let the user decide if he wants auto-updates...)
Thanks,
Clock