Access violation read - once again - crashes MT4
That's obviously an MT4 bug, it should never crash whatever you have in your source code.
Only Metaquotes can fix it, if you provide them a way to reproduce it.
Alain Verleyen:
Only Metaquotes can fix it, if you provide them a way to reproduce it.
That's obviously an MT4 bug, it should never crash whatever you have in your source code.
Only Metaquotes can fix it, if you provide them a way to reproduce it.
Problem is, as usual, I cannot even reproduce it by myself, it´s one of my favorite "Sometimes-Bugs". Some users have it, some don´t, I have it from time to time.
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Build: 1260
Its caused by an indicator, which works perfectly on its first start, and the error occurs when the timeframe is changed. Its not using any DLLs, no external libs, and the same code works without problems in MT5.
I had this already in the past and it was solved by MetaQuotes, so I doubt that it is any kind of a bug in the indicator.
Please don´t ask for source code: