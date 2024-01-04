MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 10
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i already try all. but still cant login
Then you haven't tried all!
Then you haven't tried all!
i already try all ! if u don't trust me . kind pm me. i give u my pws.try open at ur mtf ! then prove to me if im wrong !!
i already try all ! if u don't trust me . kind pm me. i give u my pws.try open at ur mtf ! then prove to me if im wrong !!
This is an English language forum. Please write only in English.
i already try all ! if u don't trust me . kind pm me. i give u my pws.try open at ur mtf ! then prove to me if im wrong !!
Your login to Community tab is not AKUKAYA13
Your login is auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2
(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2)
And your password is not facebook or google password received (your password is independent frokm any facebook and from any google).
But I am not sure - is it allowed to have such a long login or not ..
it seem not working for me. what can i do. can someone help me please..
You have very strange login. Your login is the following:
auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2
Why did you create this login?
Login shoulds be in English by letters/numbers only.
If you did not use your current profile/logjn to buy anything from the Market/signals/VPS (and if you did not deposit any money to your forum account) so you can create the other mql5 forum account with the following login:
akukaya13
You have very strange login. Your login is the following:
auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2
Why did you create this login?
Login shoulds be in English by letters/numbers only.
If you did not use your current profile/logjn to buy anything from the Market/signals/VPS (and if you did not deposit any money to your forum account) so you can create the other mql5 forum account with the following login:
akukaya13
i try create new mql5 account. the new mql5 account can log in into my device . but the old acc canot log in. in my old account i have several indicator i already paid. the problem is not my device or mt4 . the problem is my id . . i already inform servis desk. seem no answer . . can someone please help me.
We (the moderators of the forum) can not change your forum login.
You can write to the service desk, but I am not sure that they are able to change it as well ...
I know that following (many users reported):
if you did not actovate your purchases so you can cancel it to get refund -
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
i want to cancel a none active purchase
Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.07.12 10:02
You should be able to cancel your purchase in the product's page here in MQL5.com, look on the left side where the purchase button originally was.
We (the moderators of the forum) can not change your forum login.
You can write to the service desk, but I am not sure that they are able to change it as well ...
I know that following (many users reported):
if you did not actovate your purchases so you can cancel it to get refund -