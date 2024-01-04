MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 10

New comment
 
AKUKAYA13:
i already try all. but still cant login

Then you haven't tried all!

 
Keith Watford:

Then you haven't tried all!

i already try all ! if u don't trust me . kind pm me.  i give u my pws.try open at ur mtf ! then prove to me if im wrong !! 
 
AKUKAYA13:
i already try all ! if u don't trust me . kind pm me.  i give u my pws.try open at ur mtf ! then prove to me if im wrong !! 
 
AKUKAYA13:
i already try all ! if u don't trust me . kind pm me.  i give u my pws.try open at ur mtf ! then prove to me if im wrong !! 

This is an English language forum. Please write only in English.

 
AKUKAYA13:
i already try all ! if u don't trust me . kind pm me.  i give u my pws.try open at ur mtf ! then prove to me if im wrong !! 

Your login to Community tab is not AKUKAYA13

Your login is auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2
(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2)
And your password is not facebook or google password received (your password is independent frokm any facebook and from any google).

But I am not sure - is it allowed to have such a long login or not ..

 
 it seem not working for me.  what can i do.  can someone help me please.. 
 
AKUKAYA13:
 it seem not working for me.  what can i do.  can someone help me please.. 

You have very strange login. Your login is the following:
auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2
Why did you create this login?



Login shoulds be in English by letters/numbers only.

If you did not use your current profile/logjn to buy anything from the Market/signals/VPS (and if you did not deposit any money to your forum account) so you can create the other mql5 forum account with the following login:
akukaya13

 
Sergey Golubev:

You have very strange login. Your login is the following:
auto_cad864afcd71f796368aaf00d9f3b4b2
Why did you create this login?



Login shoulds be in English by letters/numbers only.

If you did not use your current profile/logjn to buy anything from the Market/signals/VPS (and if you did not deposit any money to your forum account) so you can create the other mql5 forum account with the following login:
akukaya13

i try create new mql5 account.  the new mql5 account can log in into my device .  but the old acc canot log in.  in my old account i have several indicator i already paid. the problem is not my device or mt4 .  the problem is my id  . . i already inform servis desk.  seem no answer . . can someone please help me.  
 
AKUKAYA13:
i try create new mql5 account.  the new mql5 account can log in into my device .  but the old acc canot log in.  in my old account i have several indicator i already paid. the problem is not my device or mt4 .  the problem is my id  . . i already inform servis desk.  seem no answer . . can someone please help me.  

We (the moderators of the forum) can not change your forum login.
You can write to the service desk, but I am not sure that they are able to change it as well ...

I know that following (many users reported):
if you did not actovate your purchases so you can cancel it to get refund -

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

i want to cancel a none active purchase

Eleni Anna Branou, 2020.07.12 10:02

You should be able to cancel your purchase in the product's page here in MQL5.com, look on the left side where the purchase button originally was.

I did not try it but the people say that it works.
 
Sergey Golubev:

We (the moderators of the forum) can not change your forum login.
You can write to the service desk, but I am not sure that they are able to change it as well ...

I know that following (many users reported):
if you did not actovate your purchases so you can cancel it to get refund -

I did not try it but the people say that it works.
seem not working for me.  no cancel Button sir
Files:
IMG_20201022_215159.jpg  168 kb
1...345678910111213
New comment