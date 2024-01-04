MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 7
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I still have no resolution to this problem. I have changed my password in MQL5 website and I am totally unable to get MT4 to accept whatever password I use. I have wasted over 5 hours on this and have got absolutlely nowhere. Is there anyone in MQ Tech who can help with this please ?
I as told above - I had this issue before, and I fixed it on the following way:
- I updated MT4 to the build 1262,
and
- I re-install Internet Explorer on my Windows 10 to the version 11 ( to Internet Explorer version 11).
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I do not think you have any special issue which no one had before ..
PS. The final options are the following:
Thanks for the ideas but alas neither of these have helped. I downloaded Build 1262 (although it seems most brokers do not have it available yet) as a demo account, and checked with Microsoft for Version 12 of IE for Windows 10, only to find out that IE 11 is still the current version but they are now pushing Microsoft Edge, which I now have on my PC, together with IE 11 and Chrome.
It seems that this is issue is unique to me, but again it is not just my laptop, the problem exists with the 2 MT4 platforms I am running on my VPS also.
What can I do now ?
Thanks again !
Thanks for the ideas but alas neither of these have helped. I downloaded Build 1262 (although it seems most brokers do not have it available yet) as a demo account, and checked with Microsoft for Version 12 of IE for Windows 10, only to find out that IE 11 is still the current version but they are now pushing Microsoft Edge, which I now have on my PC, together with IE 11 and Chrome.
It seems that this is issue is unique to me, but again it is not just my laptop, the problem exists with the 2 MT4 platforms I am running on my VPS also.
What can I do now ?
Thanks again !
I do not have any suggestion for now.
It may be problem with your Windows VPS for example.
I can explain one story.
This story is the following: I could not download any products from the Market this morning.
I tried everything ... impossible.
And then I remembered that I changed my mql5 forum password yesterday using my profile page on the forum.
So, I typed new password in Community tab, pressed OK, and everything started to work -
-------------------
You can try to use the other computer (not your Windows VPS),
and you may look at the log files once again.
It is only I can suggest for now sorry.
Hi Sergev / Marco
15:05:53.852 MQL5.community: authorization failed
1 15:05:58.785 MQL4 Market: failed to get list of user products [401]
If you guys are unable to help me further - where do I go to next ?
Do you have access to MT4 tech guys ?
Thanks
Hi Sergev / Marco
If you guys are unable to help me further - where do I go to next ?
Do you have access to MT4 tech guys ?
Thanks
Tech guys are on the service desk.
But they asked to discuss all technical issues on the forum. Why?
Because they need proofs.
For example,
------------------------
Yes, tech guys are reading the threads.
But no one will help and discuss anything without any technical proofs in details.
------------------------
As I understand - you tried everything on your Windows VPS.
Did you try on your home PC?
Because it may be the problem with Windows VPS ..
Yes I tried on my laptop as well and so I do not think it is a VPS issue.
I can provide all necessary proofs - I just need a full list of what they want and where to send it to please.
Thank you
Laptop -
----------------------
and I will send the links to your post(s) to the tech guys (they are located in the service desk, and they are Metatrader developers, and they are busy now with new MT5 build so - do not expect quick reply).
Laptop -
----------------------
and I will send the links to your post(s) to the tech guys (they are located in the service desk, and they are Metatrader developers, and they are busy now with new MT5 build so - do not expect quick reply).
Sergey
"m1l5.com community: authorization failed" "failed to get list of signals"
signals were renewed over 1week, using for past 6weeks for both accounts that are linked to signals
1) Logoff from site here (using LOCAL PC, Singapore) and login to website on browser, password accepted NOT password issues
2) Close and restart mt4 and login mt4 acct (mt4 acct and mql5 community password is different), password accepted, journal logs still indicate same issues with signal server on VPS only but its successfully logins to mt4 no error message and connection status is connected to broker server
3) logon to same mt4 that subscribed to signal and on mt4 community tab login with mql5 community userid and password, working well on LOCAL PC, NOT local PC issues either
4) try again on vps to login mql5 community tab, again same issues. Open mql5.com on vps via firefox browser " 403: Forbidden Access is denied"NOT so on local PC (refer 3 above)
Conclusion: mql5.com US server is having connectivity issues whilst local server (I am in Singapore) has no such issues
I am lucky all my trades are closed those with open trades will have orphan trades and may stop out if this goes on! Please urgently help to resolve US server asap so that I and other subscribers can continue with their subscriptions
VPS=windows 2012, located in US, local PC=windows 10, (located in Singapore), both 64bits
mt4=build 1260 local and on VPS, password for mt4 and mql5 community NOT changed since last login
Laptop -
----------------------
and I will send the links to your post(s) to the tech guys (they are located in the service desk, and they are Metatrader developers, and they are busy now with new MT5 build so - do not expect quick reply).
😂😷mql tech staff has fix it, sergey, disaster averted! 😁let the subs begin!