MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 3

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Surakiet Piyasakulkiet:

After i click OK for login in Community tab i got message 'MQL5.community: authorization failed' in Journal tab

'

No idea sorry ...
You can check password once again ...
check your login, check your password, check everything once again ...

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or you can write to the service desk ...

 
Sergey Golubev:

if some problem - write to the service desk


But I am sure - it is some very simple issue which you can fix by yourself ...

Yes i think it too but i try every method thank you so much for your help.

 
Sergey Golubev:

No idea sorry ...
You can check password once again ...
check your login, check your password, check everything once again ...

------------

or you can write to the service desk ...

I try to change password for twice.

 

Check your login ... example - it is your login: vegeta007

It should be vegeta007
Not vegetaoo7

check your password ... did you use Capital letters (in english) in password? check everything ..

 
My signal alway " disable " . How can i fix it ? Thank so much
 
Gia Bach:
My signal alway " disable " . How can i fix it ? Thank so much

I see one signal only in your profile, and it may be the reason (it is written on the left side of your signal's page):


 

oh, so i have to regis to seller frst right ? Now i'm watting for receive the code . How long does it take me to get the code? 

Thank Sergey Golubev for your support . Have a nice day

 
Gia Bach:

oh, so i have to regis to seller frst right ? Now i'm watting for receive the code . How long does it take me to get the code? 

Thank Sergey Golubev for your support . Have a nice day

Yes, register as a seller.

There is the thread with possible issues discussed - 

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My seller's account not approved
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/280472

My Seller Account Not Approve
My Seller Account Not Approve
  • 2018.09.21
  • www.mql5.com
I have opened my account in mql5 which has been more than 6 months and has not been opened yet, I have completed all the document and multi, still...
 

MQL5.community: authorization failed issue

MQL4 Market: failed to get list of user products [401]


Hello. Just wondering if I can get some assistance. I registered a Mql5 user account. I am able to effectively log in and out of this account without issues. I have registered my current email and mobile phone number with +61 country code. I have entered my 8 character MetaQuotes ID to my security settings and I am prompted to Request a Code which I understand should be sent to my mobile phone but no code ever arrives. I request the code be resent but nothing happens. If I request a second time it says maximum attempts reached try back in 24 hrs. I have attempted to link my MetaQuotes ID everyday for the last 4 days and met the same result. I have reset my password on 2 occasions but this did not resolve the issue. I cannot get my security settings to link my MetaQuotes ID effectively and have no idea what the inherent fault is. 

I want to get a VPS service using Mql5. I proceed to my Pepperstone broker accounts section to log into the Mql5 Community, I enter my log in name and password and in the Journal tab get the error message of MQL4 Market: failed to get list of user products [401]. I have also tried to Register for a Virtual Server and enter my log in and password details and get MQL5.community: authorization failed issue error message

Can anyone pls assist as I am keen to get a VPS service urgently. 

Nicholas 

 
same issue here
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