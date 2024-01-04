MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 3
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After i click OK for login in Community tab i got message 'MQL5.community: authorization failed' in Journal tab
'
No idea sorry ...
You can check password once again ...
check your login, check your password, check everything once again ...
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or you can write to the service desk ...
if some problem - write to the service desk
But I am sure - it is some very simple issue which you can fix by yourself ...
Yes i think it too but i try every method thank you so much for your help.
No idea sorry ...
You can check password once again ...
check your login, check your password, check everything once again ...
------------
or you can write to the service desk ...
I try to change password for twice.
Check your login ... example - it is your login: vegeta007
It should be vegeta007
Not vegetaoo7
check your password ... did you use Capital letters (in english) in password? check everything ..
My signal alway " disable " . How can i fix it ? Thank so much
I see one signal only in your profile, and it may be the reason (it is written on the left side of your signal's page):
oh, so i have to regis to seller frst right ? Now i'm watting for receive the code . How long does it take me to get the code?
Thank Sergey Golubev for your support . Have a nice day
oh, so i have to regis to seller frst right ? Now i'm watting for receive the code . How long does it take me to get the code?
Thank Sergey Golubev for your support . Have a nice day
Yes, register as a seller.
There is the thread with possible issues discussed -
----------------
My seller's account not approved
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/280472
MQL5.community: authorization failed issue
MQL4 Market: failed to get list of user products [401]
Hello. Just wondering if I can get some assistance. I registered a Mql5 user account. I am able to effectively log in and out of this account without issues. I have registered my current email and mobile phone number with +61 country code. I have entered my 8 character MetaQuotes ID to my security settings and I am prompted to Request a Code which I understand should be sent to my mobile phone but no code ever arrives. I request the code be resent but nothing happens. If I request a second time it says maximum attempts reached try back in 24 hrs. I have attempted to link my MetaQuotes ID everyday for the last 4 days and met the same result. I have reset my password on 2 occasions but this did not resolve the issue. I cannot get my security settings to link my MetaQuotes ID effectively and have no idea what the inherent fault is.
I want to get a VPS service using Mql5. I proceed to my Pepperstone broker accounts section to log into the Mql5 Community, I enter my log in name and password and in the Journal tab get the error message of MQL4 Market: failed to get list of user products [401]. I have also tried to Register for a Virtual Server and enter my log in and password details and get MQL5.community: authorization failed issue error message.
Can anyone pls assist as I am keen to get a VPS service urgently.
Nicholas