MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 2

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Did you buy as vegeta007? Or did you buy as Surakiet Piyasakulkiet?

How to know?
Go to your profile - Purchases - and see what you bought ...

-----------------

My example - 

I bought some script.

My profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital 

And I see what I bought:


 
Surakiet Piyasakulkiet:


When click on install button.


and after this i got message 'MQL5.community: authorization failed' in Journal tab.


This is same login/pass:

your forum login/pass and your login/pass in Community tab in Metatrader = same

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And you can go to your profile just to check about what you bought and so on.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Did you buy as vegeta007? Or did you buy as Surakiet Piyasakulkiet?

How to know?
Go to your profile - Purchases - and see what you bought ...

-----------------

My example - 

I bought some script.

My profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital 

And I see what I bought:


It right ?

 
Surakiet Piyasakulkiet:

It right ?

Yes.

So, login/pass to MQL5 community tab in Metatrader (as I explained on the image above), find your tool in the Market tab and install it (you can read this small page about how to buy and how to install - just in case you missed something).

How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
How to Purchase an App - Market App Store - MetaTrader 5
  • www.metatrader5.com
The Market features thousands of products for the trading platform. They include trading robots and technical indicators and useful utilities. In addition to purchasing, you can download a variety of free useful applications from the Market. Thousands of products are featured on the Market. This section will help understand the wide range of...
 
Sergey Golubev:

Yes.

So, login/pass to MQL5 community tab in Metatrader (as I explained on the image above), find your tool in the Market tab and install it (you can read this small page about how to buy and how to install - just in case you missed something).

But i can't login my MQL5 on MT4. It alway 'MQL5.community: authorization failed'.


 
Surakiet Piyasakulkiet:

But i can't login my MQL5 on MT4. It alway 'MQL5.community: authorization failed'.


Strange ...

In Metatrader: Tools - Options - Community



 

and - 

your login: vegeta007
your password: [your password which you are using to login to this forum]

 

and where you can see the tool which you bought ...

My case: I bought EAs, and after installation - I see those EAs in
Navigator - Expert Advisors - Market - ...


If you bought indicator and installed it (it is 'one click' to install) so you will see it in 
Navigator - Indicators - Market - ...
And you can attach it to the chart.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Strange ...

In Metatrader: Tools - Options - Community



After i click OK for login in Community tab i got message 'MQL5.community: authorization failed' in Journal tab

'

 

if some problem - write to the service desk

But I am sure - it is some very simple issue which you can fix by yourself ...

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