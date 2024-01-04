MQL5.community: authorization failed - page 2
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Did you buy as vegeta007? Or did you buy as Surakiet Piyasakulkiet?
How to know?
Go to your profile - Purchases - and see what you bought ...
-----------------
My example -
I bought some script.
My profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
And I see what I bought:
When click on install button.
and after this i got message 'MQL5.community: authorization failed' in Journal tab.
This is same login/pass:
your forum login/pass and your login/pass in Community tab in Metatrader = same
---------------
And you can go to your profile just to check about what you bought and so on.
Did you buy as vegeta007? Or did you buy as Surakiet Piyasakulkiet?
How to know?
Go to your profile - Purchases - and see what you bought ...
-----------------
My example -
I bought some script.
My profile is https://www.mql5.com/en/users/newdigital
And I see what I bought:
It right ?
It right ?
Yes.
So, login/pass to MQL5 community tab in Metatrader (as I explained on the image above), find your tool in the Market tab and install it (you can read this small page about how to buy and how to install - just in case you missed something).
Yes.
So, login/pass to MQL5 community tab in Metatrader (as I explained on the image above), find your tool in the Market tab and install it (you can read this small page about how to buy and how to install - just in case you missed something).
But i can't login my MQL5 on MT4. It alway 'MQL5.community: authorization failed'.
But i can't login my MQL5 on MT4. It alway 'MQL5.community: authorization failed'.
Strange ...
In Metatrader: Tools - Options - Community
and -
your login: vegeta007
your password: [your password which you are using to login to this forum]
and where you can see the tool which you bought ...
My case: I bought EAs, and after installation - I see those EAs in
Navigator - Expert Advisors - Market - ...
If you bought indicator and installed it (it is 'one click' to install) so you will see it in
Navigator - Indicators - Market - ...
And you can attach it to the chart.
Strange ...
In Metatrader: Tools - Options - Community
After i click OK for login in Community tab i got message 'MQL5.community: authorization failed' in Journal tab
'
if some problem - write to the service desk
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Code not receive to my Cell phone
Mohammad Soubra, 2016.08.02 02:42
yes, you may contact service desk
But I am sure - it is some very simple issue which you can fix by yourself ...