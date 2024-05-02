cant connect to MQL5 on the new MT4 app
zouchenmian:
I have download the a new MT4 app from a new broker. but unable to log in to the MQL5 community. I used forum log in and reset password few time but nothing worked
Any help or suggestion is welcome. Thanks
Try login into your MQL5 account in MT4 >> Tools >> Options >> Community with your zouchenmian login and NOT your email or any other.
I am facing similar issue now, I am able to login from other VPS, But all of the VPS ask for special permission to allow Metatrader 4 as it is considered as a threat by microsoft. I am not able to login anymore from my Personal Computer. It shows Loging Failed , new account old account none of it works anymore for some reason.
I am speaking about Logging into mql5 community from metatrader 4 terminal.
I am speaking about Logging into mql5 community from metatrader 4 terminal.
Kizzil #:
I am facing similar issue now, I am able to login from other VPS, But all of the VPS ask for special permission to allow Metatrader 4 as it is considered as a threat by microsoft. I am not able to login anymore from my Personal Computer. It shows Loging Failed , new account old account none of it works anymore for some reason.
I am speaking about Logging into mql5 community from metatrader 4 terminal.
I am facing similar issue now, I am able to login from other VPS, But all of the VPS ask for special permission to allow Metatrader 4 as it is considered as a threat by microsoft. I am not able to login anymore from my Personal Computer. It shows Loging Failed , new account old account none of it works anymore for some reason.
I am speaking about Logging into mql5 community from metatrader 4 terminal.
There are many reasons why some users could not login:
- antivirus and/or firewall;
- old Windows version;
- old build of Metatrader 5 or old build of MT4;
- using external VPS which was banned from the Market (by mql5) or from MQL5 internet portal (by VPS providers);
- "error 403" or "error 405" in Metatrader journal when trying to check the market tab (read this blog post about the reasons with error number in the journal);
- and more (read post #1148 for more reasons incl WebView2 and TLS 1.0, TLS 1.1, TLS 1.2 protocols and more).
Summary: Installation Failed - Error 403 and more
- www.mql5.com
Many traders are using MQL5 VPS , and this VPS is having a lot of advantadges, for example - the traders do not lose activations when they migrate/synhronize their MT4/MT5 environment to MQL5
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I have download the a new MT4 app from a new broker. but unable to log in to the MQL5 community. I used forum log in and reset password few time but nothing worked
Any help or suggestion is welcome. Thanks