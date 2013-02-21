Problem connecting to the storage

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Hi,

So far storage has been working great and I am very pleased but today I am having a problem. I can connect to storage from my browser but not from MetaEditor :( See image below:

EDIT: It is working now but in the future if possible I would like to know why this happened. Was it a serve side problem? 


 
Candles:

Hi,

So far storage has been working great and I am very pleased but today I am having a problem. I can connect to storage from my browser but not from MetaEditor :( See image below:

EDIT: It is working now but in the future if possible I would like to know why this happened. Was it a serve side problem? 

Solved by mystery.
 
phi.nuts:
Solved by mystery.
Haha :)
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