Problem connecting to the storage
Candles:Solved by mystery.
Hi,
So far storage has been working great and I am very pleased but today I am having a problem. I can connect to storage from my browser but not from MetaEditor :( See image below:
EDIT: It is working now but in the future if possible I would like to know why this happened. Was it a serve side problem?
phi.nuts:Haha :)
Solved by mystery.
Solved by mystery.
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Hi,
So far storage has been working great and I am very pleased but today I am having a problem. I can connect to storage from my browser but not from MetaEditor :( See image below:
EDIT: It is working now but in the future if possible I would like to know why this happened. Was it a serve side problem?