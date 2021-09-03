Why is it not possible to pay for purchases with the MQL5 account ?
Sergey Golubev :
I did not have this choice during my last purchase !!!
Is it possible to partially pay with his account MQL5 and the rest with Paypal for example?
Laurent Soudron:
I just tested and here is what is proposed
I don't know for sure, but it may be that you do not have enough money in your MQL5 account to fully pay for the purchase, so the option is not there.
Maybe if you top up your balance so that there is enough money, the option will appear.
I am only guessing though.
Keith Watford :
I think you're right, the site does not allow partial payments with a payment method and then complete with another.
You have to pay everything with a single payment method, that must be it.
Thank you
hello i cant buy every way say payment failed
Muneer Tayeh:You can deposit the funds to your mql5 forum account and after that - pay.
I can't deposit money to my mql5 account
Why is it not possible to pay for purchases with the MQL5 account balance ?
Indeed, during a purchase, we are offered several payment methods (Paypal......) but it is not possible to use totally or partially the money available on the MQL5 account ??!!!
Why ?