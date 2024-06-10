50k dollars a month - page 13
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from 80$ to 120k, it's not called luck. it's psychological, you lost once, then you choosed to never play anymore, you're looking for a stable monthly return, it's not that you're no longer taking risk, every deals came with a risk, it's just that you're now shy.
you need music.
you need wine.
from 80$ to 120k, it's not called luck. it's psychological, you lost once, then you choosed to never play anymore, you're looking for a stable monthly return, it's not that you're no longer taking risk, every deals came with a risk, it's just that you're now shy.
you need music.
you need wine.
No wine while trading!!
Only after trading.
While trading you need a crystal clear mind, which means, NO WINE!
I like the music and wine. It is called luck indeed, because the risks taken along that month were not hit, but there were many points that whole accoint could have gone.
once again, in POINTS. there's no 1000 points to take everyday on 1 pair.EDIT : please you should all turn the profit in currency to profit in points on your platform. you're running for money. you're counting money. that's stress. 1000 pts of 0.1 lot & 1000 pts of 10 lot are very different. In points, you won't see that difference. it has been done for that !
I'm not sure if you took this on practice but if your double type in this formula is a percentage then you are getting constant 10% each time? either you are adding all your profit each trade and in that case your SL has to decrease each time since you won't be able to take any large drawdown to keep your total profit
Or you never get any losses
If you have any other scenario i'd be interested to know but this formula i calculated it 100s of times and in reality it didn't work, i had to get less profit sometimes and accept losses
SafMoseSteve, all I am saying is: make daily profits and compound 100%, that is, invest all your profits - whatever you make daily - the next day, all the time, in the beginning. That seems logical to me.
once again, in POINTS. there's no 1000 points to take everyday on 1 pair.EDIT : please you should all turn the profit in currency to profit in points on your platform. you're running for money. you're counting money. that's stress. 1000 pts of 0.1 lot & 1000 pts of 10 lot are very different. In points, you won't see that difference. it has been done for that !
Icham, Private Message me. I will tell you something interesting.
once again, in POINTS. there's no 1000 points to take everyday on 1 pair.EDIT : please you should all turn the profit in currency to profit in points on your platform. you're running for money. you're counting money. that's stress. 1000 pts of 0.1 lot & 1000 pts of 10 lot are very different. In points, you won't see that difference. it has been done for that !
SafMoseSteve, all I am saying is: make daily profits and compound 100%, that is, invest all your profits all the time, in the beginning. That seems logical to me.
You must have a very high sense of predictability then otherwise i have no other explanation!!
When i did this i took a few wins .. something between 4-5 and 20 then i got a loss with half the profit
But im just a first level intermediate trader, i think it can be done though
once again, in POINTS. there's no 1000 points to take everyday on 1 pair.EDIT : please you should all turn the profit in currency to profit in points on your platform. you're running for money. you're counting money. that's stress. 1000 pts of 0.1 lot & 1000 pts of 10 lot are very different. In points, you won't see that difference. it has been done for that !
Why can´t I private message you? It says Error. 404 or something.
If you only consider points, why should you leverage 50 and not 1 or 2? The points are the same.
See, you called me childish. Now I won´t explain it to you.
It is very simple.
Icham, Private Message me. I will tell you something interesting.
Too late to chat Penny, as you can see I'm ending my drink before going lay down further.