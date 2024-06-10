50k dollars a month - page 3
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I agree with you, that its very important to withdraw profit much regularly when one is successful trader who make consistent profit everyday, I have experience before that at some point when we are too successful in out own style of making good profit, after some time like 3 month, the market kinder get a bit taught, but if you trust in your own method of trading event the broker will understand that you are an experienced trader, fear nothing. There got to be a trick to hide from being counter trader :-) some people in this forum know!
In my humble vision, I saw a lot of things in the trading sector. Really a lot.
I can assure you that market is so fair that sooner or later punishes those who try to cheat it with those "unfair method" and I should admit that it is one of the concepts about Mr. Market that fascinating me so much!
Most of the cheating are punished sooner or later. It can be the market, technical issues, authorities. Take the case of insider trading, is not it another "holy grail"?
Now, If you are able to capitalize with those methods (that you mentioned) and if luck is on your side in specific and particular market conditions and if you feel in advance "time when it is necessary to stop the cheating" and if you don't meet any sudden technical difficulty in the meanwhile...maybe you can put aside a small fortune. But do you see how many "IF" to be respected?I
Why astronomers have so many difficulties to find planets similar to the earth? Because the planet need to satisfy many "IF"--->Right distance from a star that need to have the right dimension based on that distance in a way that the atmosphere is suitable for life and so on and so on.. It is all about probabilities! The same in trading.
This is not the right way to be professional in my opinion because you want consistency over an entire career (if you want to be a trader in your life) instead if you want to be just a speculator of the moment, (a star that sets) so you can try those " cheat venture" but I see that similar to "casino-venture"
Its all about perspectives.
I agree Carmine, and actually the person y talk about has been punished too. Good chance to clarify everyone that I don't suggest to try to make profit with market maker-instant execution brokers.
Indeed, It doesn't surprise me.
There is a market justice that hangs on the head of every trader; Mr. Market gives you a message: "I let you prosper in my belly, yes...but I do not want to be teased"
The bigger the market, the stronger this justice.
This is the reason you maybe readed hundreds of times that "you must respect market" ; in my opinion this is the single greatest truth in trading.
Enjoy your trading Felipe!
Hi, sorry but I cannot elaborate more. This person was unwilling to share his EA or strategy with me, that's just what he said. But he trades high impact news, and negative slippage in ECN accounts during those news is normal, I have had it too. Sometimes it happens, sometimes not.
No worries, thanks for letting me know
This topic is a confirmation and assurance on the right path, appreciate all your participation fellow traders and kind developers
I've learned something very valuable both from my professional (LOL) poker days, and from forex. The highly successful people help themselves by conferring with other successful people, not by banter in general forums. When I first started playing online poker, I learned the basics from a popular poker forum called twoplustwo. As I continued over a few years, I found myself posting there less and less, an engaging more in skype and mirc with other successful players. We had a small informal group of 8 of us that communicated in our 'inner circle'. We would send each other our tournament hand histories, and criticize each other, and that's how we remained successful. Actually became good friends that way, too. I took a couple vacations to visit 2 of them, and hang out for a weekend.
My point is, the successful traders won't be here bragging. They're probably blissfully ignorant of our conversation, altogether, and instead are only communicating amongst themselves.
I've learned something very valuable both from my professional (LOL) poker days, and from forex. The highly successful people help themselves by conferring with other successful people, not by banter in general forums. When I first started playing online poker, I learned the basics from a popular poker forum called twoplustwo. As I continued over a few years, I found myself posting there less and less, an engaging more in skype and mirc with other successful players. We had a small informal group of 8 of us that communicated in our 'inner circle'. We would send each other our tournament hand histories, and criticize each other, and that's how we remained successful. Actually became good friends that way, too. I took a couple vacations to visit 2 of them, and hang out for a weekend.
My point is, the successful traders won't be here bragging. They're probably blissfully ignorant of our conversation, altogether, and instead are only communicating amongst themselves.
Based on your logic---> if you are posting here--->you are a loser (LOL)
It is quite curious as logic :D
Personally I think that everyone need to find his/her own method in trading and even if you have a mentor or you are in relation with a "succesful group of traders" they can help you just with general advices and illustrating their point of view, debates, and so on, but that can't really teach you "how to trade from your perspective" (i.e.) I firmly believe that 90% of my methods, derive from personal observation about financial markets. The tons of book I readed or conversations with other succesful colleagues taught me very little in pratical application terms.
I think, also, that mql5 community and this forum is a blessing for new traders when they read serious discussion, of course there are a lot of things to improve in this community; when I was learning to trade there was no such thing as this great community.
Do you really think that this topic is going somewhere?
I am thinking about starting a new one, titled: One million dolars a month.
Do you really think that this topic is going somewhere?
As moderator you should keep this topic always in the first page in my point of view :D
There are extremely important infos for illusioned traders!
You're welcome.
It's funny as the sentence "the risk you are willing to take" is so obvious but at the same time very few people really understand its deep meaning.
Of course it can be possible to trade and make "job level money" but you still need to define how much capital you need to reach that.
Also, it take years to build up a consistent business plan that work for you and that allow you to reach consistent returns every month. Not impossible but very challenging.
Be skeptical when someone tells you that you can make 10-20-30% every month with low risk. 30% on yearly basis it's already a veery nice performance!
There are people who think that is possible to make 5% per day with low risk forever. It is a suicide.
30% per year.
That's 30% did in 1 year with a deposit of 100 000€ : 30 000 €.
In France it's 5€ the kebab, selling 10 kebabs per day (which is very low), during one year, makes 6000 kebabs/per year = 30 000 € (and you don't need to be literate, even not knowing about math).
Rather sell kebabs.
Carmine, I respect your modesty but you should expect more from life.
I've learned something very valuable both from my professional (LOL) poker days, and from forex. The highly successful people help themselves by conferring with other successful people, not by banter in general forums. When I first started playing online poker, I learned the basics from a popular poker forum called twoplustwo. As I continued over a few years, I found myself posting there less and less, an engaging more in skype and mirc with other successful players. We had a small informal group of 8 of us that communicated in our 'inner circle'. We would send each other our tournament hand histories, and criticize each other, and that's how we remained successful. Actually became good friends that way, too. I took a couple vacations to visit 2 of them, and hang out for a weekend.
My point is, the successful traders won't be here bragging. They're probably blissfully ignorant of our conversation, altogether, and instead are only communicating amongst themselves.
Im happy that my modest efforts came out with something Ian, would be much appreciated if you point out more about what you said, did you find those successful traders in skype or in a trading forum? im not a good gambler myself so i won't look at twoplustwo
So this is a good opportunity to point out a few things and keep the conversation going on
The topic originally was to reach any traces of these successful traders and learn from them
Im currently chatting with a friend who i know for 20 years and we reached the point that people have different understanding and approach together with different logics in life, otherwise diversity will not play in act,
if im a millionaire i will share my success with everyone, it cheers one up to share and see people happy sometimes, just like its a bothersome when one want to invest your money and find others trying to get a piece of what you got, at one point i would want to give all the experiences for trading to be free and open to the public to counter making a business out of the needy "thise who charge hundreds of $$ to tell you that MA crossings will initiate a buy/sell" , but thats just me
There is already a group of 4 people that started on watsapp a couple of weeks ago with the same purpose that you mentioned then bit by bit the group died out, seems like there was no spark from the beginning
My time is towards putting more effort on developing myself and reaching that goal of turning a 10000$ into 11000$ in a month or reasonably more if i can
This is a live account just a few months after starting to trade
Im sure everyone knows what happened next, but yes the market is a huge ATM machine and such moments when you can double or triple something will happen