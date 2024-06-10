50k dollars a month - page 15
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17.5 a day. WOW!!!!
Exactly! :-) :-)
Einstein said compounding is the 8th Wonder of the World. So, I and everyone in the world, except apparently you (I am absolutely sure you know about Einstein´s statement), know it works. So, that is settled. Compounding works. Every single trader in the world (that´s a big statement) compounds to some degree when he or she re-invests all or some of his or her profits. Everybody does that, including you. You know exactly what I am talking about because you do it too.
Amir, I see with my own eyes every single trading day that the EuroDollar market can be traded with (only now - after 11 000 hours on the Demo) a few simple rules derived from the combination of - primarily - a customized MACD; secondly, a customized Stochastic and thirdly, the 10 crossing 50 Exponential Moving Average pair.
I see it every day. A week and a half ago, three day´s compounded rates, I think it was 30% times 84% times 36% for the three days equaling 300% over that period. Must I ignore it? Must I say, I will never be able to get even near to that when I have had 50% profit and 64% profit days in the recent past?
I see that the rules are becoming fewer and fewer as I understand the characteristics of the complete trading plan better and better day after day. Must I ignore that? Must I convince myself it is all nonsense and I will never, ever get some of it done?
I don´t have a "Holy Grail". I simply am of the opinion that it is correct to try and develop one. In my opinion, the closer a trader gets to a "Holy Grail", the sooner a trader will become consistently profitable.
I absolutely know that I will make losses every single day in my live account (see, there I admit I will never have a "Holy Grail") that I funded this week in preparation of me going live again. Since my entry time frame is the M3, my losses are generally small. Obviously, my plan is the same in this one respect to everyone elsses plan: fewer losses than profits per day.
I see those possible percentages every day. All the entry and exit points - the trading plan generally requires immediate re-entry in the opposite direction as the MACD indicates the trend reversals - follow the trading plan rules that are becoming fewer and fewer.
You call all the above childish. You are entitled to your opinion. It is a big world. There is space for me and for you in this world.
Hello forum
Has anyone met or contacted those successful scalpers who make fictional figures of profit per month? im starting to think its a myth, haven't met anyone real who can scalp for those high profits, using a small account as a start!
Exactly! :-) :-)
Einstein said compounding is the 8th Wonder of the World. So, I and everyone in the world, except apparently you (I am absolutely sure you know about Einstein´s statement), know it works. So, that is settled. Compounding works. Every single trader in the world (that´s a big statement) compounds to some degree when he or she re-invests all or some of his or her profits. Everybody does that, including you. You know exactly what I am talking about because you do it too.
Amir, I see with my own eyes every single trading day that the EuroDollar market can be traded with (only now - after 11 000 hours on the Demo) a few simple rules derived from the combination of - primarily - a customized MACD; secondly, a customized Stochastic and thirdly, the 10 crossing 50 Exponential Moving Average pair.
I see it every day. A week and a half ago, three day´s compounded rates, I think it was 30% times 84% times 36% for the three days equaling 300% over that period. Must I ignore it? Must I say, I will never be able to get even near to that when I have had 50% profit and 64% profit days in the recent past?
I see that the rules are becoming fewer and fewer as I understand the characteristics of the complete trading plan better and better day after day. Must I ignore that? Must I convince myself it is all nonsense and I will never, ever get some of it done?
I don´t have a "Holy Grail". I simply am of the opinion that it is correct to try and develop one. The closer a trader gets to a "Holy Grail", the sooner a trader will become consistently profitable.
I absolutely know that I will make daily losses every single day in my live account (see, there I admit I will never have a "Holy Grail") that I funded this week in preparation of me going live again. Since my entry time frame is the M3, my losses are generally small.
I see those possible percentages every day. All the entry and exit points - the trading plan generally requires immediate re-entry in the opposite direction as the MACD indicates the trend reversals - follow the trading plan rules that are becoming fewer and fewer.
You call all the above childish. You are entitled to your opinion. It is a big world. There is space for me and for you in this world.
Damn! Penny, what really matters ? What you are seeing everyday or what anyone would say ?!
As you can see on a previous post, in any contest ranking, none go nowhere with less than 100% in 1 week-1month, so yes, definitively, obviously, 17.5% per day (500% per month can be achieved).
In my sense, what is more surprising is that you don't to change your indicators periods, let's say it suits EURUSD, will it suits also GBPUSD or USDJPY ? Trading multicurrencies is a good start if you wishes to reach 1000% a month !
... a fact being that at March 15, the first one is already higher than 1000% growth.
Exactly! :-) :-)
Einstein said compounding is the 8th Wonder of the World. So, I and everyone in the world, except apparently you (I am absolutely sure you know about Einstein´s statement), know it works. So, that is settled. Compounding works. Every single trader in the world (that´s a big statement) compounds to some degree when he or she re-invests all or some of his or her profits. Everybody does that, including you. You know exactly what I am talking about because you do it too.
Amir, I see with my own eyes every single trading day that the EuroDollar market can be traded with (only now - after 11 000 hours on the Demo) a few simple rules derived from the combination of - primarily - a customized MACD; secondly, a customized Stochastic and thirdly, the 10 crossing 50 Exponential Moving Average pair.
I see it every day. A week and a half ago, three day´s compounded rates, I think it was 30% times 84% times 36% for the three days equaling 300% over that period. Must I ignore it? Must I say, I will never be able to get even near to that when I have had 50% profit and 64% profit days in the recent past?
I see that the rules are becoming fewer and fewer as I understand the characteristics of the complete trading plan better and better day after day. Must I ignore that? Must I convince myself it is all nonsense and I will never, ever get some of it done?
I don´t have a "Holy Grail". I simply am of the opinion that it is correct to try and develop one. In my opinion, the closer a trader gets to a "Holy Grail", the sooner a trader will become consistently profitable.
I absolutely know that I will make losses every single day in my live account (see, there I admit I will never have a "Holy Grail") that I funded this week in preparation of me going live again. Since my entry time frame is the M3, my losses are generally small. Obviously, my plan is the same in this one respect to everyone elsses plan: fewer losses than profits per day.
I see those possible percentages every day. All the entry and exit points - the trading plan generally requires immediate re-entry in the opposite direction as the MACD indicates the trend reversals - follow the trading plan rules that are becoming fewer and fewer.
You call all the above childish. You are entitled to your opinion. It is a big world. There is space for me and for you in this world.
You see it every day? It means you have a demo account where you multiplied the initial deposit thousands or not millions of times.
Then show us the demo account and it's balance and the history deals in an attached file.
That way we can know if you just an enthusiast seeing some days with 300 pct (so what? I can have 1000 pct in some days in demo, or even live) but overall losing or is it really consistent and you already passed the 1 million USD (just about 60 days of 17 pct a day - starting from 100 USD).
If you see it every day, show it to us. We are not interested that you saw some days with 1000 pct, we are interested in the consistency on the long run. Show us the 1 million with the deals history.
Damn! Penny, what really matters ? What you are seeing everyday or what anyone would say ?!
As you can see on a previous post, in any contest ranking, none go nowhere with less than 100% in 1 week-1month, so yes, definitively, obviously, 17.5% per day (500% per month can be achieved).
In my sense, what is more surprising is that you don't to change your indicators periods, let's say it suits EURUSD, will it suits also GBPUSD or USDJPY ? Trading multicurrencies is a good start if you wishes to reach 1000% a month !
... a fact being that at March 15, the first one is already higher than 1000% growth.
Damn! Penny, what really matters ? What you are seeing everyday or what anyone would say ?!
As you can see on a previous post, in any contest ranking, none go nowhere with less than 100% in 1 week-1month, so yes, definitively, obviously, 17.5% per day (500% per month can be achieved).
In my sense, what is more surprising is that you don't to change your indicators periods, let's say it suits EURUSD, will it suits also GBPUSD or USDJPY ? Trading multicurrencies is a good start if you wishes to reach 1000% a month !
... a fact being that at March 15, the first one is already higher than 1000% growth.
Good morning Icham,
In my sense, what is more surprising is that you don't to change your indicators periods,
What do you mean? My entry time frame is the M3. When it then becomes a Long Move - in time, I follow the move by going to the next time frame to keep my MACD daylight free. I go from M3 to M4 to M5 to M6 to M10 to M12 to M15 to M20 to M30 to H1, sometimes even further.
let's say it suits EURUSD, will it suits also GBPUSD or USDJPY ?
Rome wasn´t built in a day!
First I must make consistent daily profits in the EuroDollar market. My parameters were developed in this market.
I once tried them on the GBPUSD and could immediately see they are not a 100% fit. They will need to be optimized for every new pair.
That is, obviously, in the future. I have to go step by step otherwise it will not work out properly.
Thanks for publishing your contest data. That is what this forum needs: to show people what is possible. Everyone who does not make consistent profits wants to know whether it is really possible, and if it were possible, what people are making. Your data are the perfect answer for that. You should be given honorary membership of the forum. :-)
Those are robots that gamble on some market condition. It may work for a small period of time, but on the long run most will fail.
Yes indeed that one is a "bot allowed" contest. But all aren't :
it's 3 000 % without EA :] In 1 week.
My opinion you're jealous, and it's legitimate, because they are very strong.
The third one there is lebanese ...
It's those claiming it's not possible whose are virgins, childish.
You see it every day? It means you have a demo account where you multiplied the initial deposit thousands or not millions of times.
Then show us the demo account and it's balance and the history deals in an attached file.
That way we can know if you just an enthusiast seeing some days with 300 pct (so what? I can have 1000 pct in some days in demo, or even live) but overall losing or is it really consistent and you already passed the 1 million USD (just about 60 days of 17 pct a day - starting from 100 USD).
If you see it every day, show it to us. We are not interested that you saw some days with 1000 pct, we are interested in the consistency on the long run. Show us the 1 million with the deals history.
Misunderstanding is almost always guaranteed when people initially discuss different ways of doing the same thing.
Your statement: It means you have a demo account where you multiplied the initial deposit thousands or not millions of times, means you assume I already got it right some time ago. No. It is not like that.
I have been trading 17 hours per day on my demo account for the last 30 months. I use the demo trading to develop my trading plan. Then to refine and reduce the number of rules. That is where I am now after 11 000 hours on the demo.
I have published "Holy Grail" prints of my charts many times on this forum. A number of them are permanently available on here. I call them "Holy Grail" charts because it is clear on the chart that the customized MACD and/or customized Stochastic correctly indicated all the entry and exit points for that trading day correctly. It is possible on those charts permanently available on the forum to calculate the profit percentage for that day at 50 leverage and compounding 100% for that day. Normally those profit percentages range from 10% to 50% per day. Now and then reaching 100% in one day. I did not indicate these high daily profit percentages on the published charts because I realized that it would infuriate many people on this forum to suggest that it is possible to achieve those daily percentages. But, it is the simplest thing in the world to go to those published charts and calculate the daily profit percentages.
My trading plan consists of the customized MACD, the customized Stochastic and the 10 crossing 50 EMA pair.
I do not use just one time frame. I start on the M3 at any time after 5 am my time, 7am platform time. I could follow a long move all the way to the H1, going to an always longer time frame to keep my MACD daylight free.
I see it every day, but on a combination of various charts starting on the M3 that could go all the way to the H1. I will have to publish 10 charts for you every day so you can see how I have to often go from M3 to H1 to keep the MACD Daylight free.
Next time I publish a chart I will ping you in some way and I will start indicating the possible profit percentages for you. But, it is only with 50 leverage and 100% compounding.
I do see it on the charts every day.
I have to concentrate to improve my discipline to follow the rules strictly. I am almost there. I plan to go back to live trading within the next two weeks. I now have to lock in the discipline in my mind.
It seems to me that I have a very different approach to day trading forex. I also appears to me that almost everyone has his or her own way of trading.
Participating on this forum is quite an eye-opener.
Yes indeed that one is a "bot allowed" contest. But all aren't :
it's 3 000 % without EA :] In 1 week.
My opinion you're jealous, and it's legitimate, because they are very strong.
The third one there is lebanese ...
It's those claiming it's not possible whose are virgins, childish.
Fantastic!
Congratulations to them.
I plan to join them. :-)
Yes indeed that one is a "bot allowed" contest. But all aren't :
it's 3 000 % without EA :] In 1 week.
My opinion you're jealous, and it's legitimate, because they are very strong.
The third one there is lebanese ...
It's those claiming it's not possible whose are virgins, childish.
Whatever.. As I told you, I did 15 000 % in one month, this is not a factor and it's not impressive. You can do 3000 % with one deal, not needing one week. It means nothing.