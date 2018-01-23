Keltner channel value

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Can you please assist me with how to get the current price value of the keltner channel upper, middle and lower bands using mq4?
 
Kaone01:
Can you please assist me with how to get the current price value of the keltner channel upper, middle and lower bands using mq4?

middle = sma(period) (some are using ema but in the original Chester Keltner used sma of typical price)

upper = middle + atr(period)*atr multiplier

lower = middle - atr(period)*atr multiplier

 
Kaone01:
Can you please assist me with how to get the current price value of the keltner channel upper, middle and lower bands using mq4?

@Mladen Rakic correctly describes how to calculate the values internally within your EA.

Additionally, you could pull the values from an indicator using iCustom().

See:

https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8591

https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/icustom

 

Just for information - 

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Keltner Channel

The forum

  1. Keltner Channel thread 

The articles

  1. Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies 
  2. A Universal Channel with the Graphical Interface 
  3. Calculating the Hurst exponent

CodeBase

  1. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5  
  2. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  3. Keltner Channels Set - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  4. Keltner Channel Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  5. Keltner Channel HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  6. Fractal_Keltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  7. ColorKeltnerCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5 
  8. XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  9. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
  10. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  11. Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  12. Keltner ATR Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  13. Keltner Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4 
  14. Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex) - expert for MetaTrader 4
 

Small thread with the EA (EA is based on keltner channel and macd and should be fixed to work with MT4 600+ builds so it is for Freelance for example).

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Pyramiding strategies
(EA was uloaded on the second post of the thread)



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For information

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