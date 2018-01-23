Keltner channel value
- How to know if Volumes Indicator is currently for Bear or Bull using mq4
- Something interesting, old thread
- Keltner channels
Can you please assist me with how to get the current price value of the keltner channel upper, middle and lower bands using mq4?
middle = sma(period) (some are using ema but in the original Chester Keltner used sma of typical price)
upper = middle + atr(period)*atr multiplier
lower = middle - atr(period)*atr multiplier
Can you please assist me with how to get the current price value of the keltner channel upper, middle and lower bands using mq4?
@Mladen Rakic correctly describes how to calculate the values internally within your EA.
Additionally, you could pull the values from an indicator using iCustom().
See:
https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8591
https://docs.mql4.com/indicators/icustom
Just for information -
---------------
Keltner Channel
The forum
- Keltner Channel thread
The articles
- Comparative Analysis of 10 Trend Strategies
- A Universal Channel with the Graphical Interface
- Calculating the Hurst exponent
CodeBase
- Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Keltner Channels Set - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Keltner Channel Oscillator - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Keltner Channel HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Fractal_Keltner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- ColorKeltnerCandles - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- XMA_Keltner_Pivot_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Keltner Channel - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Keltner ATR Bands - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Keltner Channels - indicator for MetaTrader 4
- Volatility Trader and Breakout EA (X-liquidex) - expert for MetaTrader 4
Small thread with the EA (EA is based on keltner channel and macd and should be fixed to work with MT4 600+ builds so it is for Freelance for example).
-----------------
Pyramiding strategies
(EA was uloaded on the second post of the thread)
-----------------
For information
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use