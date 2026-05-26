Pyramiding strategies
if you developed ea ...what are you interested in as far as help?
source code
hi, i attach ea, indicator and include-file. Backtesting on 100.000 with 0.2 lot and profit/cycle = 300.
Ea uses global variables, remember to delete before starting.
the problem is: when market condition is phase-laterale ea generates a large DD.
giapel
yes, martingales have that problem. Also, getting on the wrong side of a trade is the other issue ... then having the trade go too far.
Not sure how to solve. Its kind of a brutal situation. I think being in the market only during the main hours would help...you still get caught periodically which means a sl.
sorry, I think sometimes the best way to get in when the ea' ends up in a "massive drawdown" --- ie. if it can't get worse, it can only get better theory.
EA Development needed
Well, not much enthusiasm I see... do I need to explain the logic behind this?
Well, not much enthusiasm I see... do I need to explain the logic behind this?
You could try and maybe after somebody will be interested.
To interest somebody on something is a hard stuff sometimes.
You may be right. Or maybe my request about not complaining about pyramids cooled too much the atmosphere, for people just love to beat them up.
For once someone comes with a ready-to-code formula! I think actually coders prefer to develop formulas by themselves instead of just applying others'. I admit that must be funnier to develop than to code.
Anyway I guess I'll give it a shot somewhere else. After all, the "logic behind" is pretty self explanatory, especially for left brainers.
there are tons of pyramiding strategies. Just take firebird and tweek for example.
I ve run a lot of pyrmading the last 2 years and have yet to be satisfied.
I mean, you almost need a perfect gettin to avoid massive drawdowns.
Yes, you can make a lot of dough quickly but few ever go too long.
There are no tops and bottoms in forex..just bigger tops and bottoms.
THe market can be a fiesty animal.
update
hi,
i am continuing to analyze this strategies to obtain stable result
this is my last equity (2008)
next day i will post ex4
giapel
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hi, i 'd like to start new thread about pyramiding strategies.
i am searching solution from few months, and this is my result :
i ' ve developed an EA based on keltner channel and macd.
if you are interested to develop my project tell me.
this is my back test (2008) and screen
giapel