How do i update my quote chart?.

New comment
 
Hello everyone. This is my first time on this forum. I just installed a currency strength indicator on my MT4 Demo platform. I dragged and dropped it on a chart. I am able to see the names of the currencies at the bottom of the chart but nothing else appears. It is asking me to update my Quote chart. Can someone please advise me on this. I am new to all of this and do not have a clue as to  what i should  do.  Thanks and happy trading.
 

Did you connect your Metatrader to the broker's server?
Just check the following:


 

If not so this is the information about how tobe connected (it is for MT5 but itshould be same for MT4 for example):

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2017.03.28 08:27

As many people are asking about "How to open account with MT5" and "How to add the broker to MT5" so I want to remind the following links:

MetaTrader 5 HelpOpen an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS HelpOpening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android


and - 

Find a Server by the Broker's Name:
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/9950/page88#comment_3981953  
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/214820

How to Start with Metatrader 5
How to Start with Metatrader 5
  • 2017.01.05
  • www.mql5.com
I decided to create this thread to help to myself and to the others to start with Metatrader 5...
 

If it is related to the quotes/data so there is some information about - 

How to prepare MT4 for backtesting/trading with some pair

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

MT4 History data generation

Sergey Golubev, 2016.05.28 10:58

Hi peperibal:

It is not a fully related to your questions but it is about what I am doing when I want to backtest/check/trade using some pair for example:

1. I open MT4.

2. Open USDJPY H1 chart (if I want to do something with this pair).

3. Go to Tools - History Center, find this pair and double mouse click on every pair's timeframe so

before double-mouse click on every timeframe there:


after:


So, by this action - I downloaded the history for this pair to MT4.

4. Now I want to transfer this history to the chart (to trade, for backtesting, and so on).

So, I change timeframe for USDJPY chart to M1, right mouse click on any space of the chart and choose 'Refresh', and all history is loaded to the chart - and I can see it from the Journal about how many bars were loaded from my MT4 History Center to this chart:


Same with M5 timeframe (Refresh), same with M15 and so on up to MN.

----

After that only I will backtesting/trading or whatsoever anything with this pair (USDJPY in our example).

Just my experience


New comment