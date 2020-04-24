How to install a signal on mt4

Hi,

i just bought my first signal on the market, and i do not know how to install it on my mt4

could someone tell me how please?

 
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

 
Eleni Anna Branou:

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731

i am new also

started this weekend


what trader bot did you go with?

 
Discussion about specific solutions is not allowed in the forum.

 

Hi Elini,

it does work on the demo account but when im trying to load the signal from the tools--option--signal it doesnt let me to load it after i payid already

what should i do that it will get loaded and will work on the live account?

 
If you've connected it to your demo account, you can't copy it with another (real) account too.

You can only connect 1 account per signal.

If you want to move it to your real account, go here (but be careful, this option is only available once a week): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



 
sorry.
