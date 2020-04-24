How to install a signal on mt4
Hi,
i just bought my first signal on the market, and i do not know how to install it on my mt4
could someone tell me how please?
i am new also
started this weekend
what trader bot did you go with?
i am new also
started this weekend
what trader bot did you go with?
Discussion about specific solutions is not allowed in the forum.
Hi Elini,
it does work on the demo account but when im trying to load the signal from the tools--option--signal it doesnt let me to load it after i payid already
what should i do that it will get loaded and will work on the live account?
Hi Elini,
it does work on the demo account but when im trying to load the signal from the tools--option--signal it doesnt let me to load it after i payid already
what should i do that it will get loaded and will work on the live account?
If you've connected it to your demo account, you can't copy it with another (real) account too.
You can only connect 1 account per signal.
If you want to move it to your real account, go here (but be careful, this option is only available once a week): https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
Discussion about specific solutions is not allowed in the forum.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use
Hi,
i just bought my first signal on the market, and i do not know how to install it on my mt4
could someone tell me how please?