New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1065
Will it be possible to debug even indicators?
Have you tried debugging using 1055 that was released on 21st March 2017 ?
Again I have to say be careful at leat to upgrade from Metaquotes and a Demo-Account from there.
After the recent upgrade to b1052 the terminal from within C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT4\mt2 couldn't find its editor. Starting the editor from within that folder creates a new folder:
C:\Users\cas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\B5B5397A7D01A10C984F8C86E3D19639 (every time this editor is started and I deleted it)
Then I started the terminal in order to get the recent build b1065 and again this folder ...\B5B5397A7D01A10C984F8C86E3D19639 was created but now from my folder ..\MT4\mt2\
the whole stuff was copied to it: ~50GB
What the hell are they doing?
So you have to start the terminal by a shortcut with /portable in the parameter line. Can't they make a check from which folder the terminal was started?
BTW: an upgrade to b1065 did not take place, not available yet.
Again I have to say be careful at leat to upgrade from Metaquotes and a Demo-Account from there.
After the recent upgrade to b1052 the terminal from within C:\Users\cas\Documents\MT4\mt2 couldn't find its editor. Starting the editor from within that folder creates a new folder:
C:\Users\cas\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\B5B5397A7D01A10C984F8C86E3D19639 (every time this editor is started and I deleted it)
Then I started the terminal in order to get the recent build b1065 and again this folder ...\B5B5397A7D01A10C984F8C86E3D19639 was created but now from my folder ..\MT4\mt2\
the whole stuff was copied to it: ~50GB
What the hell are they doing?
So you have to start the terminal by a shortcut with /portable in the parameter line. Can't they make a check from which folder the terminal was started?
BTW: an upgrade to b1065 did not take place, not available yet.
Does the 23 March 2017 release date apply to the Brokers' LIveUpdate system or just the MetaQuotes demo server ?
Does the 23 March 2017 release date apply to the Brokers' LIveUpdate system or just the MetaQuotes demo server ?
Of course, brokers decide for themselves which build to distribute, and when.
You have few questions in servicedesk ticket.
Of course, brokers decide for themselves which build to distribute, and when.
I fairly certain that is not the case. MetaQuotes have controlled the entire system centrally for some time. If they have a critical update they can force it out by LiveUpdate at any time.
Take a look at the Andorid operating system if you want an example of what happens when you give your partners the option to delay releases - The releases never get done in sync.
MetaQuotes also have a system that clones your updates from one terminal to the next on the same machine once any Terminal has updated (assuming you restart your Terminals that is)
I fairly certain that is not the case. MetaQuotes have controlled the entire system centrally for some time. If they have a critical update they can force it out by LiveUpdate at any time.
Take a look at the Andorid operating system if you want an example of what happens when you give your partners the option to delay releases - The releases never get done in sync.
MetaQuotes also have a system that clones your updates from one terminal to the next on the same machine once any Terminal has updated (assuming you restart your Terminals that is)
Yes it's the case. Metaquotes can probably force an update but that's not the rule. So build 1065 will be available to brokers (and Metaquoes-Demo of course), which will decide if and when they push it. There is also a system to "split" the workload, so not all terminals are updated at this same time.
Once the update is downloaded it will be apply to all terminal, if you accept it (UAC enabled), or you delete the update.
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New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1065
The MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1065 will be released on 23 March, 2017. In the new version, an error has been fixed connected with the restart of Expert Advisors on charts after switching timeframes. Now, Expert Advisors do not stop, and are correctly re-initialized.
The new MetaTrader 4 version will be available through the LiveUpdate system.