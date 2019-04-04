Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080

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Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on May 12, 2017. We strongly recommend that you install this update.

A month ago, Microsoft released a major update of their operating system Windows 10 Creators Update (version 1703). After installing this update, some users were unable to run MQL4 programs in their terminals. This issue has been fixed in the new MetaTrader 4 platform build 1080. Now, Expert Advisors and indicators will run on charts correctly, while recompilation using the updated MetaEditor is not required.

Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. We strongly recommend that you update your terminals in advance.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.

 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on May 12, 2017. We strongly recommend that you install this update.

A month ago, Microsoft released a major update of their operating system Windows 10 Creators Update (version 1703). After installing this update, some users were unable to run MQL4 programs in their terminals. This issue has been fixed in the new MetaTrader 4 platform build 1080. Now, Expert Advisors and indicators will run on charts correctly, while recompilation using the updated MetaEditor is not required.

Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. We strongly recommend that you update your terminals in advance.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.


Will this update fix the connection issues users are experiencing? 

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166675/page2

Connectivity issues with Build 1031
Connectivity issues with Build 1031
  • 2017.04.27
  • www.mql5.com
Since upgrading to MetaTrader 4.00 Build 1031 (17 Dec 2016) I face connectivity issues on my virtual server...
 
Ivo Luhse: Will this update fix the connection issues users are experiencing?
Isn't that what it says?
unable to run ... issue has been fixed
 
whroeder1:
Isn't that what it says?

No, I was asking about connection issue when MT4 keeps lossing connection  as descibed here https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/166675/

Connectivity issues with Build 1031
Connectivity issues with Build 1031
  • 2017.04.27
  • www.mql5.com
Since upgrading to MetaTrader 4.00 Build 1031 (17 Dec 2016) I face connectivity issues on my virtual server...
 

I just update MT4 but it is build 1074.



 
MetaQuotes Software Corp.:

Important Update for MetaTrader 4 build 1080

The MetaTrader 4 platform update will be released on May 12, 2017. We strongly recommend that you install this update.

A month ago, Microsoft released a major update of their operating system Windows 10 Creators Update (version 1703). After installing this update, some users were unable to run MQL4 programs in their terminals. This issue has been fixed in the new MetaTrader 4 platform build 1080. Now, Expert Advisors and indicators will run on charts correctly, while recompilation using the updated MetaEditor is not required.

Support for MetaTrader 4 client terminal versions below 1065 will be discontinued on the 1st of October 2017. Unsupported terminal builds will not be able to connect to new server versions. We strongly recommend that you update your terminals in advance.

The update will be available through the LiveUpdate system.


Still no update for 1080 on Pepperstone MT4. Tried fresh install and its still 1065 as well?

How to get 1080?

 
Nguyen Nga:

I just update MT4 but it is build 1074.




My Pepperstone is still 1065, even after fresh install?

Where you got 1074?

 
Ivo Luhse:


My Pepperstone is still 1065, even after fresh install?

Where you got 1074?


You should connect to "MetaQuotes-Demo" server and update your MT4.

Today I update MT4 build 1080.

 
Nguyen Nga:


You should connect to "MetaQuotes-Demo" server and update your MT4.

Today I update MT4 build 1080.


Cheers, That worked. Leg
 

The Metaeditor 1599 coming with the build 1080 cannot compile my sources. The both versions of ME 1598 could.


EDIT: I figured out the problem. #property strict must be in the top file in 1599. I hope the change had some good reason, as I have to fix all my products.

 


Many brokers are not upgrading their MT4 terminals to every new upgrade. They wait and upgrade when there is a more stable version.

My broker has not upgraded to 1074 too, probably will upgrade straight to 1080 version, that corrects the Windows upgrade problem.

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