New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1065 - page 3
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This is not an update in this case.
I am not sure about that, I will check, did you ?
UPDATE: I checked and you are right, in case of new installation it installs the latest release.
The brokers may have released this version themselves shortly before you ran your test. You might have to try this again when MetaQuotes release the next beta version
No they don't : Firstly I have an other platform already installed on this broker, no update. And build 1065 was installed without any connection to the broker server (before creation of any account). Anyway that's not a surprise, Metaquotes like to control all, even what they should not.
A new installation will not install a beta version.
Command line compilation stop working.
I had to remove spaces in my directory names to get it working. Double quotes might have worked, but I couldn't get it working between Team City and Powershell, so it was simpler to change the directory name
I think I've aged about 6 months this week :)
I had to remove spaces in my directory names to get it working
I think I've aged about 6 months this week :)
No any spaces in directory names :(
Command line compilation stop working.
Fortunately i did not register any issue with it.
Think how bored you guys would be if MetaQuotes didn't keep you on your toes!
Yes, if only they could make up their minds that MT4 is a legacy product and only needs critical patches
I just upgraded to 1065. My advice is that before you do the upgrade to save your Old Controls folder. I had modified my defines.mqh file with all of my custom colors and settings and the new upgrade over wrote them all. HindSight is 20/20. Also this upgrade claims to fix the problem with not being able to change charts or change settings. It does NOT fix that issue.
Fortunately I had already figured out what the problem is and had fixed my previous installation. With the newly installed files you will get this when you change time frame and back or change the settings of the EA.
This:
becomes this:
Below you can download the 1065 version and the 1065 version that I have applied my fix to for comparison.