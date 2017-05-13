New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1065 - page 5
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After the upgrade, I have noticed something really weird happening during the run.
1) Custom indicators do not return correct values - seemed charts frozen. As a result, my position was closed prematurely.
2) Today, I caught another problem. Somehow, EA lost indicators and MT4 could not reload these indicators from the Indicator subfolder - had to restart the terminal to make it work again. Here is the message from the logfile:
21:14:48.378 cannot load 'C:\Users\PC\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\18DF09243A91186C54A31762CBFB56CE\MQL4\indicators\HSB.ex4'
As is, this version is so unreliable and has already impacted two real live trades. If this continues, I have to stop trading all together. MT4 used to have these problems and they resolved the issue some time ago. Now it has resurfaced.
Have you tried to recompile your indicators and EAs with new version? Does it solve your problem?
Hello to everybody,
i'm new in mql programming. I'd like to install MT4 on my PC but I sin't find the .exe file to install it.
Could you help me to install MT4 on my PC?
Thanks
Giovanni
You can only get the MT4 installer from a broker's website (google will give you plenty of options).
You can download the MT5 installer from here.
You can only get the MT4 installer from a broker's website (google will give you plenty of options).
You can download the MT5 installer from here.
Hello
For "MT4 build 1065'', I found that below script sentence does not work. I have tried many times and got the same result.
void OnStart()
{
ChartSetInteger(ChartFirst(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,true);
Sleep(200);
}
// If the active chart is not the first chart, execute this sentence should make the first chart active, but in MT4 build 1065, It does not.
But it works very well in MT5.
So I think it is a BUG of MT4 build 1065, Could you fix it?
Thank you!
Hello
For "MT4 build 1065'', I found that below script sentence does not work. I have tried many times and got the same result.
void OnStart()
{
ChartSetInteger(ChartFirst(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,true);
Sleep(200);
}
// If the active chart is not the first chart, execute this sentence should make the first chart active, but in MT4 build 1065, It does not.
But it works very well in MT5.
So I think it is a BUG of MT4 build 1065, Could you fix it?
Thank you!
Did that ever work in MT4?
Did that ever work in MT4?
I did not test this script in old version MT4, now in my computer the MT4 are all build 1065.
But I have searched the internet and found some early scripts using this sentence, so I think this sentence ever worked in MT4.
For example see this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/147832
Well, I must say I have never managed to get that to work in MT4, but I have only tried a couple of times.
I have always needed to go down the user32.dll route instead e.g.
(remember you'll need to check "Allow DLL imports")
Well, I must say I have never managed to get that to work in MT4, but I have only tried a couple of times.
I have always needed to go down the user32.dll route instead e.g.
(remember you'll need to check "Allow DLL imports")
Hi, honest_knave:
I tried, your method works very well. Thank you very much! :)