New MetaTrader 4 Platform build 1065 - page 5

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Gatoreye:

After the upgrade, I have noticed something really weird happening during the run.


1) Custom indicators do not return correct values - seemed charts frozen. As a result, my position was closed prematurely.


2) Today, I caught another problem. Somehow, EA lost indicators and MT4 could not reload these indicators from the Indicator subfolder - had to restart the terminal to make it work again. Here is the message from the logfile:

21:14:48.378 cannot load 'C:\Users\PC\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\18DF09243A91186C54A31762CBFB56CE\MQL4\indicators\HSB.ex4'


As is, this version is so unreliable and has already impacted two real live trades. If this continues, I have to stop trading all together. MT4 used to have these problems and they resolved the issue some time ago. Now it has resurfaced.

Have you attached log files of experts and terminal somewhere?

Have you tried to recompile your indicators and EAs with new version? Does it solve your problem?
 
Hi! Are you planning on doing a binary options version of MT4?  Also I use MT4 on an iPad and the app does not seem to allow any EAs or back testing to be done. Is this something that may change in the future?
 

Hello to everybody,

i'm new in mql programming. I'd like to install MT4 on my PC but I sin't find the .exe file to install it.

Could you help me to install MT4 on my PC?


Thanks

Giovanni

 

You can only get the MT4 installer from a broker's website (google will give you plenty of options).

You can download the MT5 installer from here.

 
honest_knave:

You can only get the MT4 installer from a broker's website (google will give you plenty of options).

You can download the MT5 installer from here.

Thanks for reply. Can you pass me a link to download MT4, because I tried some brokers but MT4 is not more available to download. 

Thanks
Giovanni 
 

Hello

For "MT4 build 1065'', I found that below script sentence does not work. I have tried many times and got the same result.

void OnStart()

  {

   ChartSetInteger(ChartFirst(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,true);

   Sleep(200); 

  }

// If the active  chart is not the first chart, execute this sentence should make the first chart active, but in MT4 build 1065, It does not.

But it works very well in MT5. 

So I think it is a BUG of MT4 build 1065, Could you fix it?

Thank you!

 
kxt:

Hello

For "MT4 build 1065'', I found that below script sentence does not work. I have tried many times and got the same result.

void OnStart()

  {

   ChartSetInteger(ChartFirst(),CHART_BRING_TO_TOP,true);

   Sleep(200); 

  }

// If the active  chart is not the first chart, execute this sentence should make the first chart active, but in MT4 build 1065, It does not.

But it works very well in MT5. 

So I think it is a BUG of MT4 build 1065, Could you fix it?

Thank you!


Did that ever work in MT4? 
 
honest_knave:

Did that ever work in MT4? 

I did not test this script in old version MT4, now in my computer the MT4 are all build 1065.

But I have searched the internet and found some early scripts using this sentence, so I think this sentence ever worked in MT4.

For example see this link: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/147832


And for MT4 build 1065, I found that when I start MT4 and the MT4 have not finished connection with server, I quickly execute this script sentence and it worked 2 times, it can’t succeed  every time, I tried many times, and only succeeded 2 times, it is difficult to repeat this success. But based on this phenomena, I suspect maybe some process of MT4 affect this function, but I am not sure about that. And I need  you expert’s help.thanks.

Use MetaTrader like watching SlideShow or animated movie
Use MetaTrader like watching SlideShow or animated movie
  • 2014.11.08
  • okwh
  • www.mql5.com
Use MetaTrader like watching SlideShow or animated movie okwh | 8 October, 2014 Use MetaTrader like watching SlideShow or animated movieIntroduction   Generally, we have...
 

Well, I must say I have never managed to get that to work in MT4, but I have only tried a couple of times.

I have always needed to go down the user32.dll route instead e.g.

#property strict

#import "user32.dll"
   int  GetParent(int hWnd);
   int  SendMessageW(int hWnd, int Msg, int wParam, int lParam);
#import

#define WM_MDIACTIVATE 0x0222

void OnStart()
  {
   int parent = GetParent((int)ChartGetInteger(ChartFirst(), CHART_WINDOW_HANDLE, 0));
   SendMessageW(GetParent(parent), WM_MDIACTIVATE, parent, 0);
  }

(remember you'll need to check "Allow DLL imports")

 
honest_knave:

Well, I must say I have never managed to get that to work in MT4, but I have only tried a couple of times.

I have always needed to go down the user32.dll route instead e.g.

(remember you'll need to check "Allow DLL imports")


Hi, honest_knave:

I tried, your method works very well. Thank you very much!  :)

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