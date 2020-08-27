GBP/USD forecast - page 118
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If the market still wants GBPUSD to remain uptrend, then
we will see the price rise higher after reaches Support 1.3066/55 and 1.3028.
finally 1.2956 is the last defense for GBPUSD before go the south further.
and makes me want to stay away from GBP.
Intraday bullish
waiting for a signal ... up confirmation or down continuation