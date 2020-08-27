GBP/USD forecast - page 118

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The British pound fell against the US dollar on Friday. By the close of US trading, GBP / USD was trading at 1.3155, losing 0.59%. I believe that support is now at around 1.3028, Monday's low, and resistance is likely at the level of 1.3358 - Friday's highs.
 
On Friday, previous key breakdown was at 1.3205 and GBPUSD still held at current Support 1.3148

On my short-term view, then next Support as key breakdown is at 1.3123.
If that happens then 1.3123, 1.3148 and 1.3178 are acting as next Resistance.
 
Breakdown at 1.3123 is open the gate for next swing low at support 1.3066/55, 1.3028.
If the market still wants GBPUSD to remain uptrend, then
we will see the price rise higher after reaches Support 1.3066/55 and 1.3028.

The next Support is at 1.2977/80 and ..
finally 1.2956 is the last defense for GBPUSD before go the south further.

But this brexit situation still worries me,
and makes me want to stay away from GBP.

 
GBP/Usd starts the week with a big bearish gap, Brexit disappointment continues to weigh in on the pair.
 
GBP/Usd has recovered the bearish gap but the upside is limited to 1.3182 the immediate resistance level. Although GBP/Usd is still consolidating in the negative territory, the direction of this pair will be dominated by Brexit news.
 

Intraday bullish



 
I'm considering going short at 1.3270. I think it's a good entry for a short play on the short term. 
 
GBP/USD: The pair is steady, with the bullish mood prevailed. It is headed to 1.3260.
 
Short-term the momentum remains bullish, but the pair upside is limited. GBP/Usd continues its sideway trading just below 1.3200 level.
 
I'm bearish for today's Retail sales in less than an hour. I'm also short, so I'm biased.
 


waiting for a signal ... up confirmation or down continuation

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