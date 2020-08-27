GBP/USD forecast - page 123

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Cable is nicely into bullish mode. 

1.2950 seems to be strong support and buyers are waiting there with stops just below.

On the up side, sellers are waiting around 1.3125 to 1.3150 

 
Yes, bullish mode for cable
 
It looks like the Pound is preparing to make a move to the upside. Let's see how this unfolds.
 
The pair is trading just above 1.3100 level, continue with its bullish tone. US mid-term election result may affect the pair. I set my target at 1.3150.
 
Pound/dollar rocketing directly to 1.3200, thanks to good Brexit talks and anti-Trump situation.
 


Sterling has had a bullish daily close for the past 3 days. A drop is expected with good support showing at 1.3050. If that fails to stop the pound then the 1.3 will most likely be stronger.

On the upside the 1.32 is the next strong number with sellers lined up all the way to 1.3275

Unless I see a buy signal, I am going to keep my shorts on with a stop above the last high at around 1.3175

 
GBP/Usd is maintaining its gains well above 1.3100 level, next resistance can be found around 1.3190, break above would open the door to further gains.
 
GBP/USD: The pair holds steadily above 1.3100. Target for the day: retest of 1.3175, followed by 1.3220.
 
It's approaching a good level to go short at 1.3220. Let's see if it gets there this week.
 

End of day 8/nov/18


The closing day chart shows how cable stayed below the previous day high. After a failed test of the 1.3150 level, it dropped slowly to 1.3085

Direction remained bearish and after the FOMC statement, it continued dropping to break the 1.3050 level

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