GBP/USD forecast - page 121
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S&R day end 29/0ct/18
1.2790 proved to be a strong support
GBP/USD: The pair is approaching August low minimums - 1.2660. It could be a deep test of the strong 1.2700 support. If it manages to break it, it would be a sign that the Empire is going back to the panics.