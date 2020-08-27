GBP/USD forecast - page 121

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The every day outline for the GBP/USD match demonstrates that it shut Friday minimal changed, additionally that the bearish specialized position wins, as pointers have scarcely slowed down their slides at their week by week lows, while the cost has expanded its decrease well beneath its moving midpoints, with the 20 DMA as of now at around 1.3040. 

Bolster levels: 1.2775 1.2740 1.2700 

Obstruction levels:1.2850 1.2880 1.2925
 
Good support for gbp/usd - 1.2815. I believe, the pair is going to 1,2840, then to 1,2855 and, edventually, 1,2900 - intraday.
 
GBP/Usd is consolidating around 1.28 level while the pair remains strongly bearish. Immediate support 1.2775 is critical, break below would lead to further downward movements.
 

S&R day end 29/0ct/18

1.2790 proved to be a strong support



 
levels to watch for 30/oct/18
 
The GBP/USD pair broke the support at the double bottom of 1.2786 and is now trading at 1.2770. Let's see if it breaks further below 1.2660.
 

GBP/USD: The pair is approaching August low minimums - 1.2660. It could be a deep test of the strong 1.2700 support. If it manages to break it, it would be a sign that the Empire is going back to the panics.

 
The pair is oversold but bearish movements showing no stop sign, the next critical support handle can be found at 1.2700.
 
S&R Levels for 31/oct/18

 
The pair took a sharp reversal up today, but upside seems capped under 1.2800 level. 1.28 is a critical resistance level, as long as the pair has been kept below this level, the bearish trend would be still intact.
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