GBP/USD forecast - page 127
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An up move further will generate good sell opportunities. 1.3000 is a big number for sell stops. Better to be on the sell side of Cable than buy. Cable should freefall once 1.2700 is broken.
My point of view if that is going to be bullish till 1.28300
Here it goes..