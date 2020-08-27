GBP/USD forecast - page 122
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
S&R Levels for 1/nov/18
Cable gapped up at open and am expecting it to test Friday's high of 1.3038 before it drops towards the 1.2900 support.
The current trend looks bullish so will be looking for buy signals above 1.2860 with an initial stop at 1.2850
Sellers should have a stop around 1.3050