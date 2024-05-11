Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 76
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I can clone those indicators for free.
"Clone" what?
They are already free indicators, so what is the purpose of your ad?
Due to some changes in metatrader 5, some code will need some recoding
Here is first this one : Adaptive laguerre filter 1.mq5
Hi Mladen can you add alerts to this wonderful indicator?
ADXVMA experiment upgraded (one possible issue solved)
Can alerts be added Boss?
Hi! Any chance you can convert this to MT5?
Original file here. File attached below.
Hi! Any chance you can convert this to MT5?
Original file here. File attached below.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Usefull links/threads/tools
Sergey Golubev, 2017.09.26 05:53
Freelance
The forum
The articles
Dear friends!
Hello.
Does anyone have a similar indicator for MT5?
I tried to remake it, nothing happened.
If not, please, remake please.
Thank you in advance.
P.S. I apologize for my English, very much. I hope you understood me.
Hi! Any chance you can convert this to MT5?
Original file here. File attached below.
Fractals always look nice on history data.
This indicator made by @Mladen Rakic
I really hope his generosity to make it also for MT5 version
Thank You in advance