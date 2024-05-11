Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 76

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I can clone those indicators for free. 
 
Genesis Hafalla:
I can clone those indicators for free. 

"Clone" what?

They are already free indicators, so what is the purpose of your ad?

 
Mladen Rakic:

Due to some changes in metatrader 5, some code will need some recoding

Here is first this one : Adaptive laguerre filter 1.mq5


Hi Mladen can you add alerts to this wonderful indicator?

 
Mladen Rakic:

ADXVMA experiment upgraded (one possible issue solved)



Can alerts be added Boss?

 

Hi! Any chance you can convert this to MT5?

Multi-Dimensional Fractals

Original file here. File attached below.

Files:
fractalsmd_v1.mq4  6 kb
 

Dear friends!

  Hello.

  Does anyone have a similar indicator for MT5?

  I tried to remake it, nothing happened. 

If not, please, remake please.

  Thank you in advance. 

P.S.  I apologize for my English, very much. I hope you understood me.

 
MTF_Forex_Freedom_Bar
 
HUE_HUE:

Hi! Any chance you can convert this to MT5?


Original file here. File attached below.

Fractals always look nice on history data.

 

This indicator made by @Mladen Rakic 

I really hope his generosity to make it also for MT5 version

Thank You in advance 

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