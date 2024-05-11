Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 79
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Hello everyone can someone fix this pivot point indicator so that I can display 2 pivot point periods on a time unit:
Post it as a job in Freelance.
Hello, everyone!
Hi Sir Mladen... please can you code assist me in adding a sound alert, arrow and target line to this version of MT5 DEMARKER trend line whenever price break the trend line?
I will be very grateful.. Thanks
Hello, everyone!
Hi Sir Mladen... please can you code assist me in adding a sound alert, arrow and target line to this version of MT5 DEMARKER trend line whenever price break the trend line?
I will be very grateful.. Thanks
Post it as a job in Freelance.
Anyone that have this indicator from Mladen for Metatrader 5?
Weighted bull bear smoothed:
Or this one:
Bull Bear AC
Nothing else needed - that is mt4 version
A while ago I know, but I was impressed by the look of the StepMA of rsi adaptive ema, I think the final version I could find, was version 3.0.
I know you haven't shared the .mq4 files, which is fine, that's your prerogative as builder of the indicator.
However, to build an EA for the indicator, I obviously need to understand details of the buffer that calculates the value that is plotted.
I imagine it is something like:
Current_MA_Value = iCustom(NULL,0,"StepMA of rsi adaptive ema 3.0",PERIOD_CURRENT,....,.....,.....,......,.....,.....); etc., all the variables that are used.
Can you possibly share what those are, so I can code an EA?
Thanks