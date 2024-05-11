Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 79

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gbagbo06:
Hello everyone can someone fix this pivot point indicator so that I can display 2 pivot point periods on a time unit:

Post it as a job in Freelance.

 

Hello, everyone!

Hi Sir Mladen... please can you code assist me in adding a sound alert, arrow and target line to this version of MT5 DEMARKER trend line whenever price break the trend line?

I will be very grateful.. Thanks

Files:
DeMark_Trend_Lines.mq5  15 kb
 
kennymic1:

Hello, everyone!

Hi Sir Mladen... please can you code assist me in adding a sound alert, arrow and target line to this version of MT5 DEMARKER trend line whenever price break the trend line?

I will be very grateful.. Thanks

Post it as a job in Freelance.

 

Anyone that have this indicator from Mladen for Metatrader 5?

Weighted bull bear smoothed:

Weighted Bull Bear Smothed

 

Or this one:

Bull Bear AC

Bull Bear AC

Files:
bullbear_ac_mtf_1_1.mq4  7 kb
 
Dear Mr Mladen, can you convert this indicator to mq5?
 
Mladen Rakic #:
Nothing else needed - that is mt4 version

A while ago I know, but I was impressed by the look of the StepMA of rsi adaptive ema, I think the final version I could find, was version 3.0.

I know you haven't shared the .mq4 files, which is fine, that's your prerogative as builder of the indicator.

However, to build an EA for the indicator, I obviously need to understand details of the buffer that calculates the value that is plotted.

I imagine it is something like:

Current_MA_Value  = iCustom(NULL,0,"StepMA of rsi adaptive ema 3.0",PERIOD_CURRENT,....,.....,.....,......,.....,.....);       etc., all the variables that are used.

Can you possibly share what those are, so I can code an EA?

Thanks

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