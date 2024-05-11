Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 77
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Hi, dimasikkk123,
times ago, I was searching for this and I found this.
Nikolay Kositsin created a "super" bar component..
In my opinion much more possibilities.... 10 timeframes
https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/12983
Million thanks to Enivid... I got stucked in mt5 conversion but Enivid helped and finalized the conversion... ;-)
Trend Continuation Factor
original code: Mladen
mt5 conversion: Enivid (Andriy Moraru )
HI, MLADEN
PLEASE Convert Harmonic and wolfe wave to MT5.
Thanks
Hello All,
I'm looking for a stochastic RSI indicator with the following parameters not sure where to download or if anywhere available, can anyone please suggest where I can get it?
K = 3
D = 3
RSI Length 14
Stochastic Length 14
RSI Source to be the close
Thanks
Hi!
Could anyone help me convert the indicators below into mq5/MetaTrader5 format?
Thanks inadvance.
budfox
Hi,
I am trying to modify a little bit this indicator of Mladen -> Tenkan-Sen_by_Mladen-ORIGINAL. In ORIGINAL whenever bar closes above Tenkan, it's MediumBlue, whenever bar closes bellow Tenkan, it turns Crimson.
I'm trying to make it 4 coloured;
Whenever tenkan is rising and bar closes above tenkan; it's MediumBlue, whenever tenkan is rising but bar closes bellow tenkan; it's Turquoise
Whenever tenkan is dropping and bar closes bellow tenkan; it's Crimson, whenever tenkan is dropping but bar closes above tenkan; it's Orange
And I made 2 attempts. The success is that it compiled without any errors, but I did something wrong apparently and I don't really know what; I'm using "reverse engineering" when I change something in code because I'm not a coder. Usually that's enough;-D But not this time.
First attempt (version1):
Second attempt(version2):
I really did try to do it myself but I did fail. If anyone could help it would be great; I know the solution is within reach.
PEACE
Wiertara
Hii Mr. mladen and Mr. tools,
Can you please rewrite this into mt5 version?
Thanks
Dear Mladen,
Greetings,
I am not a coder and need help in copying all data values for all timeframe of an indicator to a file.
How this will be done, please help
Regards,
You're a BOSS @Mladen Rakic !!! LOL
This is an upgraded step stochastic
Changes :
Two points probably need an explanation :
Price filtering (and average range smoothing) : both are introduced in order to make filter out some false signals. As usual, probably the best is to show an example comparison , so here it is : upper is without price filtered (averaged), lower is using a very mild 5 period ema for price filtering - the difference is even like this obvious :
It needs to be experimented with, but, as far as I have noticed it in visual tests, it tends to be OK and is what we could call : an improvement, to the previous version.
The code is highly optimized now (to the extent that step stochastic is a function now - that can use anything as an input for calculation) and is cross platform portable (it will work the same way on mt4 as on mt5 - only two lines need to be changed) which means that it will be done for metatrader 4 too ASAP :)
One possibility that is less known about this type of step stochastic : see the example when slow parameter is set to less than 1 (be advised that it is a highly experimental territory and that for slow parameter set to, in general, values less than 0.5 results can be illogical) - that opens a whole new ground for experimenting with these types of settings
PS: the "less than 0.5" setting for slow parameter is worked on and is going to be altered to do some automatic adjustments for those settings, so, in the mean time : happy "experimenting" :)