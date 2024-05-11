Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 77

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dimasikkk123:

Hi, dimasikkk123,

times ago, I was searching for this and I found this.
Nikolay Kositsin  created a "super" bar component..
In my opinion much more possibilities.... 10 timeframes

https://www.mql5.com/pt/code/12983

MultiCandleTrend_x10
MultiCandleTrend_x10
  • votes: 14
  • 2015.07.08
  • Nikolay Kositsin
  • www.mql5.com
O indicador MultiCandleTrend_x10 exibe as informações sobre as tendências atuais utilizando a direção da vela de dez períodos diferentes. Cada uma das dez linhas indicador corresponde a um indicador separado...
 

Million thanks to Enivid... I got stucked in mt5 conversion but Enivid helped and finalized the conversion... ;-)


Trend Continuation Factor

original code: Mladen
mt5 conversion: Enivid (Andriy Moraru )


snap1

Files:
TCF_MTF.mq5  16 kb
TCF_MTF.png  6 kb
tcf_-_mtf_nmc.mq4  8 kb
 

HI, MLADEN

PLEASE Convert Harmonic and wolfe wave to MT5.

Thanks

 

Hello All,

I'm looking for a stochastic RSI indicator with the following parameters not sure where to download or if anywhere available, can anyone please suggest where I can get it?

K = 3

D = 3

RSI Length 14

Stochastic Length 14

RSI Source to be the close

Thanks

 

Hi!

Could anyone help me convert the indicators below into mq5/MetaTrader5 format?

Thanks inadvance.

budfox 

 

Hi,

I am trying to modify a little bit this indicator of Mladen -> Tenkan-Sen_by_Mladen-ORIGINAL. In ORIGINAL whenever bar closes above Tenkan, it's MediumBlue, whenever bar closes bellow Tenkan, it turns Crimson.


I'm trying to make it 4 coloured;

Whenever tenkan is rising and bar closes above tenkan; it's MediumBlue, whenever tenkan is rising but bar closes bellow tenkan; it's Turquoise

Whenever tenkan is dropping and bar closes bellow tenkan; it's Crimson, whenever tenkan is dropping but bar closes above tenkan; it's Orange


And I made 2 attempts. The success is that it compiled without any errors, but I did something wrong apparently and I don't really know what; I'm using "reverse engineering" when I change something in code because I'm not a coder. Usually that's enough;-D But not this time.

First attempt (version1):


First attempt


first attempt


Second attempt(version2):


Second attempt

Second attempt


I really did try to do it myself but I did fail. If anyone could help it would be great; I know the solution is within reach.

PEACE

Wiertara

 

Hii Mr. mladen and Mr. tools,

Can you please rewrite this into mt5 version?

Thanks

Files:
ExtremeTMA_info_040.mq4  27 kb
 


Dear Mladen,

Greetings,

I am not  a coder and need help in copying all data values for all timeframe of an indicator to a file.

How this will be done, please help

Regards,

[Deleted]  

You're a BOSS @Mladen Rakic !!! LOL


 
Mladen Rakic:

This is an upgraded step stochastic

Changes :

  • completely rewritten the whole thing (it has nothing in common with the old versions (code wise)
  • option to use the basic averages for price filtering added
  • option to use smoothed or "raw" average range
  • option to use the latest set (22 types) of price
  • made it multi time frame
  • made it alert

Two points probably need an explanation :

Price filtering (and average range smoothing) : both are introduced in order to make filter out some false signals. As usual, probably the best is to show an example comparison , so here it is : upper is without price filtered (averaged), lower is using a very mild 5 period ema for price filtering - the difference is even like this obvious :

It needs to be experimented with, but, as far as I have noticed it in visual tests, it tends to be OK and is what we could call : an improvement, to the previous version.

The code is highly optimized now (to the extent that step stochastic is a function now - that can use anything as an input for calculation) and is cross platform portable (it will work the same way on mt4 as on mt5 - only two lines need to be changed) which means that it will be done for metatrader 4 too ASAP :)

One possibility that is less known about this type of step stochastic : see the example when slow parameter is set to less than 1 (be advised that it is a highly experimental territory and that for slow parameter set to, in general, values less than 0.5 results can be illogical) - that opens a whole new ground for experimenting with these types of settings

PS: the "less than 0.5" setting for slow parameter is worked on and is going to be altered to do some automatic adjustments for those settings, so, in the mean time : happy "experimenting" :)

Hello, can this indicator for MT4?
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