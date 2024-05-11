Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 75

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hi mladen

I found this indicator in your elite indicator section for mq4  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1183 but I didn't found it here in mq5

can you make this indicator in mq5?

if it's possible, huge thanks to Mladen for coding it

Elite indicators :)
Elite indicators :)
  • 2016.03.21
  • www.mql5.com
Hello, Does anyone know where I can find an indicator that takes in price values, which when reached or surpassed will cause the indicator to send...
 
dudungtohir:

hi mladen

I found this indicator in your elite indicator section for mq4  https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1183 but I didn't found it here in mq5

can you make this indicator in mq5?

if it's possible, huge thanks to Mladen for coding it

"Averages" was already made as mt5 version too
 

Mladen,

Would you consider converting the attached indicator to MT5?   I've altered many MT4 indicators to make them do what I needed, but converting this indicator to MT5 is beyond my abilities.

Swamper

Files:
xixi_tz_1_10.ex4  53 kb
xixi_tz_1_10.mq4  26 kb
 

Hi, does anyone know if there is any similar or even identical indicator for MT5 that paints previous week Hi Lo Mid (solid lines) and this additional (dashed and dotted) ?

Best Regards!

Wiertara


previous week HI Lo Mid

Files:
Previous_Week_HiLo.mq4  3 kb
 

Mladen ,please can you add price to this indicator?thank you

Files:
momentumcandlesign.mq5  8 kb
 
sunmetal:

Mladen ,please can you add price to this indicator?thank you

It is using close and open price for calculation. It can not be altered to have some different price and to produce results that would keep it being the same indicator
 
Mladen Rakic:
It is using close and open price for calculation. It can not be altered to have some different price and to produce results that would keep it being the same indicator

ok,thank you very much,a gentleman as always!

 

hi 

   where can I download the indicator, it is the FFT+corona cycle indicator posted by leledc in this web:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179803/page5 

hope someone can give the download link.

   thank you.

Tic_Tac Great Idea No More Guessing!!!
Tic_Tac Great Idea No More Guessing!!!
  • 2009.12.03
  • www.mql5.com
Just want to give my 2 cent for TSD FORUM Here is an extremely simple idea which cut off 99% of the guessing (visually) of what the END POINT DIREC...
Files:
001.png  12 kb
 
yourspace2017:

hi 

   where can I download the indicator, it is the FFT+corona cycle indicator posted by leledc in this web:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179803/page5 

hope someone can give the download link.

   thank you.

Check here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178842

Quite a few versions posted there

Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction
Fast Fourier Transform - Cycle Extraction
  • 2008.11.20
  • www.mql5.com
I've run accross this FFT cycle indicator in the past couple of weeks. It is very interesting to say the least...
 
Mladen Rakic:

Check here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178842

Quite a few versions posted there

Mladen Raki,thank you very much,there are lots of FFT indicators,but i can not find one  FFT combining  with "corona cycle".

hope you can give me some advice or how to make the "corona cycle" in to FFT indicator.

thank you.

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