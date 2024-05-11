Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 75
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hi mladen
I found this indicator in your elite indicator section for mq4 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1183 but I didn't found it here in mq5
can you make this indicator in mq5?
if it's possible, huge thanks to Mladen for coding it
hi mladen
I found this indicator in your elite indicator section for mq4 https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/175037/page1183 but I didn't found it here in mq5
can you make this indicator in mq5?
if it's possible, huge thanks to Mladen for coding it
Mladen,
Would you consider converting the attached indicator to MT5? I've altered many MT4 indicators to make them do what I needed, but converting this indicator to MT5 is beyond my abilities.
Swamper
Hi, does anyone know if there is any similar or even identical indicator for MT5 that paints previous week Hi Lo Mid (solid lines) and this additional (dashed and dotted) ?
Best Regards!
Wiertara
Mladen ,please can you add price to this indicator?thank you
Mladen ,please can you add price to this indicator?thank you
It is using close and open price for calculation. It can not be altered to have some different price and to produce results that would keep it being the same indicator
ok,thank you very much,a gentleman as always!
hi
where can I download the indicator, it is the FFT+corona cycle indicator posted by leledc in this web:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179803/page5
hope someone can give the download link.
thank you.
hi
where can I download the indicator, it is the FFT+corona cycle indicator posted by leledc in this web:https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179803/page5
hope someone can give the download link.
thank you.
Check here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178842
Quite a few versions posted there
Check here : https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/178842
Quite a few versions posted there
Mladen Raki,thank you very much,there are lots of FFT indicators,but i can not find one FFT combining with "corona cycle".
hope you can give me some advice or how to make the "corona cycle" in to FFT indicator.
thank you.