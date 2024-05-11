Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 72

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mladen:
You are asking at the wrong place - or you are the last person that did not hear yet what is going on with this site
Please inform me as I must be the last dinasaur :)
 
falungong:
Please inform me as I must be the last dinasaur :)
The thread informing people was deleted
In short : owners decided to discontinue TSD forum (at least that is what I have been told). What will be done next : seems that nobody knows :)
 
mladen:
The thread informing people was deleted
In short : owners decided to discontinue TSD forum (at least that is what I have been told). What will be done next : seems that nobody knows :)

Ahh, ok.

Not sure what that means but I guess it is not good news :) 

 

Hi Mladen,

do you  know the nez_Alert indicator and if there is a version for mql5?

Files:
nez_Alert.ex4  23 kb
 

hi mladen plz convert to mt 5      tanx

akbar.khaghan@gmail.com

 
hi  mladen ....plz conver to mt5 ....thanks
Files:
PB_Channel.ex4  10 kb
Sofi.ex4  13 kb
Sofi.ex4  13 kb
 

Hi there,

Can I have one hour, four hour, daily open, weekly and monthly open lines with several number of days.

So can change the number of days as my choice.

Also need mtf candle with back numbers are change able. And changing the time period same mtf candle indicator can use twice on same chart.

For better understanding attached picture. here pivots I can set 1 hr / 4 hr / Day

Similar Mtf candle can set 1 Hr & 4 Hr

Thanks

Files:
EJ.png  49 kb
 
aminaran:
hi  mladen ....plz conver to mt5 ....thanks
Unless you have the original mq4 source files, nobody can convert those ex4 files to mt5 version
 
Mladen Rakic:
Unless you have the original mq4 source files, nobody can convert those ex4 files to mt5 version
You can't look at them in MT4 and just code the same with MT5 ? What a disappointment !
 

hi mladen

how do i work with your indicator ( StepMA of rsi adaptive ema 2.7.mql4).

If an indicator is needed to be added, please write here.

best regards

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