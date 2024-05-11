Elite indicators - metatrader 5 version :) - page 72
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
You are asking at the wrong place - or you are the last person that did not hear yet what is going on with this site
Please inform me as I must be the last dinasaur :)
In short : owners decided to discontinue TSD forum (at least that is what I have been told). What will be done next : seems that nobody knows :)
The thread informing people was deleted
In short : owners decided to discontinue TSD forum (at least that is what I have been told). What will be done next : seems that nobody knows :)
Ahh, ok.
Not sure what that means but I guess it is not good news :)
Hi Mladen,
do you know the nez_Alert indicator and if there is a version for mql5?
hi mladen plz convert to mt 5 tanx
akbar.khaghan@gmail.com
Hi there,
Can I have one hour, four hour, daily open, weekly and monthly open lines with several number of days.
So can change the number of days as my choice.
Also need mtf candle with back numbers are change able. And changing the time period same mtf candle indicator can use twice on same chart.
For better understanding attached picture. here pivots I can set 1 hr / 4 hr / Day
Similar Mtf candle can set 1 Hr & 4 Hr
Thanks
hi mladen ....plz conver to mt5 ....thanks
Unless you have the original mq4 source files, nobody can convert those ex4 files to mt5 version
hi mladen
how do i work with your indicator ( StepMA of rsi adaptive ema 2.7.mql4).
If an indicator is needed to be added, please write here.
best regards