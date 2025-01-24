Requests & Ideas - page 719
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
please can someone tell me what indicator is HERE
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page128#comment_4429114
(the blue and white lines in the main window)
thanks a lot !
Jeff
please can someone tell me what indicator is HERE
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page128#comment_4429114
(the blue and white lines in the main window)
thanks a lot !
Jeff
I am not sure but seems - it is Averages ribbon from this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page128#comment_4429121 (inside archive with template).
And this is almost same ribbon for Metatrader 5 (from same coder) -
-------------
MA Ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Signal indicator, which plots fast and slow moving averages and fills the areas formed by their intersection, in accordance with market conditions. Input parameters are the type of MA (simple, exponential, smoothed, linearly-weighted) and the periods of the fast and slow MA.
The indicator is able to send alerts when the MA's cross (and therefore, when trend changes).
please can someone tell me what indicator is HERE
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page128#comment_4429114
(the blue and white lines in the main window)
thanks a lot !
Jeff
As "Sergey Golubev" told you it is "Averages ribbon 2_6" indicator
you can have indicators and templates from zip folder
regards
I want to move some set ups I trade over to MT5 and add the alerts that I use in MT4 currently.
Hi, Mladen/Mintwana,
Need your help in solving the indicator buffer value (data window Value/s) input instead of time value.
If already done for any indicator please attach.
Is it possible as given in the attachment, have 2 buffer values to be updated in similar manner.
Regards.
Hi Guys!
can someone have a working version for this attached indicators or probably make them work for the mt4 version 4.0 build 1170.
thanks in advance
Hello everyone, could someone help me on convert this MT4 script for MT5 platform?
It's about a "change timeframe" using a hotkey for each TF. The script I found for MT5 just move "before" and "next" and often is not sync.
thank you