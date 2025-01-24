Requests & Ideas - page 719

New comment
 

please can someone tell me what indicator is HERE

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page128#comment_4429114

(the blue and white lines in the main window)


thanks a lot !


Jeff

Dynamic zone indicators ...
Dynamic zone indicators ...
  • 2016.05.09
  • www.mql5.com
It seems that David Stendahl can not help him self Where his name appears "attached" to some indicator or TA way, it sure is worth trying it out an...
 
Jean Francois Le Bas:

please can someone tell me what indicator is HERE

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page128#comment_4429114

(the blue and white lines in the main window)


thanks a lot !


Jeff

I am not sure but seems - it is Averages ribbon from this post https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page128#comment_4429121 (inside archive with template).

Dynamic zone indicators ...
Dynamic zone indicators ...
  • 2016.05.09
  • www.mql5.com
It seems that David Stendahl can not help him self Where his name appears "attached" to some indicator or TA way, it sure is worth trying it out an...
 

And this is almost same ribbon for Metatrader 5 (from same coder) - 

-------------

MA Ribbon - indicator for MetaTrader 5  

MA Ribbon

Signal indicator, which plots fast and slow moving averages and fills the areas formed by their intersection, in accordance with market conditions. Input parameters are the type of MA (simple, exponential, smoothed, linearly-weighted) and the periods of the fast and slow MA.

The indicator is able to send alerts when the MA's cross (and therefore, when trend changes).

 
Jean Francois Le Bas:

please can someone tell me what indicator is HERE

https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/179876/page128#comment_4429114

(the blue and white lines in the main window)


thanks a lot !


Jeff

As "Sergey Golubev" told you it is "Averages ribbon 2_6" indicator

you can have indicators and templates from zip folder

regards

 
thanks !
 
Anyone have the .mql5 version of the TMA+CG mladen indicator?  I want the one that repaints only.

I want to move some set ups I trade over to MT5 and add the alerts that I use in MT4 currently.
 

Hi,  Mladen/Mintwana,


Need your help in solving the indicator buffer value (data window Value/s)  input instead of time value.

If already done for any indicator please attach.

Is it possible as given in the attachment, have 2 buffer values to be updated in similar manner.

Regards.

 
Dear Mr Mladen, i need a simple modification of halftrend indicator, I mean I need to invert all arrows ( when the indicator gives a sell signal i need an UP arrow and viceversa ).
I have MT4.
many thx in advance, I know it is a simple question, but I don't know coding at all...

Corrado
 

Hi Guys!

can someone have a working version for this attached indicators or probably make them work for the mt4 version  4.0 build 1170.


thanks in advance 

 

Hello everyone, could someone help me on convert this MT4 script for MT5 platform?


It's about a "change timeframe" using a hotkey for each TF. The script I found for MT5 just move "before" and "next" and often is not sync.


thank you

Files:
TimeFrame_D1.mq4  4 kb
1...712713714715716717718719720721722723
New comment