Requests & Ideas - page 716
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Best.
By the way,
Which StepMA indicator is newer?
"stepma_pdf_4_4" or "StepMA pdf nmc 3.01 mtf + arrows histo" ?
Yes.
As of step indicators : newer versions (including the pdf versions) are not repainting
Hi Mladen.
"Tdi_cross_ea", which you have developed, gives many error and warning messages.
Is it possible to update it for v1090?
Hi Mladen.
"Tdi_cross_ea", which you have developed, gives many error and warning messages.
Is it possible to update it for v1090?
Replace "." with "_" in that part of code (that is a code developed prior to new metatrader 4 builds - after build 600 "." can not be used the way it could before)
Thank you so much mr code professor!!! :)
Is it possible to find the .mq4 versions of the attached mq5 indicators?
Replace "." with "_" in that part of code (that is a code developed prior to new metatrader 4 builds - after build 600 "." can not be used the way it could before)
Mladen,
I designed an EA with "Stepma pdf nmc 3.01 mtf + arrows" indicator.
However, EA generates the following errors and tells you that the coder "problem is on the StepMA indicator."
What do you think about this issue?
Mladen,
I designed an EA with "Stepma pdf nmc 3.01 mtf + arrows" indicator.
However, EA generates the following errors and tells you that the coder "problem is on the StepMA indicator."
What do you think about this issue?
Without seeing your code, all I can say is that you should check the parameters in your iCustom() call - as far as I see (without seeing your code) you are missing the first parameter
Dear Mladen,
I sent you a pm.
Dear Mladen.
This EA does not give any result in the backtest (!)
What could be the problem?
Yes, I know, and that's why I've used the attached indicators.
But it still does not work (!)
If you used indicator that you attached, save them without "_" in their names (replace "_" with " " - empty space) and it will work
There is not a "_" marks already between the indicator names. So names already have empty spaces (" ") between them.