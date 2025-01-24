Requests & Ideas - page 716

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Hi friends.
The attached indicators give the "rename error" in the image.
Is it possible to update or fix them for mt4 v1090?

Best.




By the way,
Which StepMA indicator is newer?
"stepma_pdf_4_4" or "StepMA pdf nmc 3.01 mtf + arrows histo" ?
 
Mladen Rakic:

Yes.

As of step indicators : newer versions (including the pdf versions) are not repainting

Hi Mladen.

"Tdi_cross_ea", which you have developed, gives many error and warning messages.

Is it possible to update it for v1090?




Files:
tdi_cross_ea.mq4  37 kb
 
alberto:

Hi Mladen.

"Tdi_cross_ea", which you have developed, gives many error and warning messages.

Is it possible to update it for v1090?




Replace "." with "_" in that part of code (that is a code developed prior to new metatrader 4 builds - after build 600 "." can not be used the way it could before)
 
Mladen Rakic:
Replace "." with "_" in that part of code (that is a code developed prior to new metatrader 4 builds - after build 600 "." can not be used the way it could before)

Thank you so much mr code professor!!! :)

Is it possible to find the .mq4 versions of the attached mq5 indicators?

Files:
i_trend.mq5  19 kb
i-klprice.mq5  19 kb
 
Mladen Rakic:
Replace "." with "_" in that part of code (that is a code developed prior to new metatrader 4 builds - after build 600 "." can not be used the way it could before)

Mladen,
I designed an EA with "Stepma pdf nmc 3.01 mtf + arrows" indicator.
However, EA generates the following errors and tells you that the coder "problem is on the StepMA indicator."

What do you think about this issue?

 
alberto:

Mladen,
I designed an EA with "Stepma pdf nmc 3.01 mtf + arrows" indicator.
However, EA generates the following errors and tells you that the coder "problem is on the StepMA indicator."

What do you think about this issue?

Without seeing your code, all I can say is that you should check the parameters in your iCustom() call - as far as I see (without seeing your code) you are missing the first parameter
 
Mladen Rakic:
Without seeing your code, all I can say is that you should check the parameters in your iCustom() call - as far as I see (without seeing your code) you are missing the first parameter

Dear Mladen,
I sent you a pm. 

I'm very happy to read it when you are available...
 
alberto:

Dear Mladen.

This EA does not give any result in the backtest (!)

What could be the problem? 

It needs "Fractal dimesion Ehlers" and "cfb nmc" indicators in order to work. Without those it ill not work
 
alberto:

Yes, I know, and that's why I've used the attached indicators.

But it still does not work (!)

If you used indicator that you attached, save them without "_" in their names (replace "_" with " " - empty space) and it will work
 
Mladen Rakic:
If you used indicator that you attached, save them without "_" in their names (replace "_" with " " - empty space) and it will work

There is not a "_" marks already between the indicator names. So names already have empty spaces (" ") between them.

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