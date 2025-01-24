Requests & Ideas - page 721
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Hi Folks,
Request help getting mladen's EAs to work in latest MT4 build.
I have compiled the following EAs, which compile with 0 errors 1 warning.
simple (Hull variation) EA 1.1
simple (stepma of rsi adaptive ema) EA
simple_hull_variation_ea
Also tried the trick of compiling, making small change & recompiling, then delete the change & recompile. No joy.
The .ex4 files are in the MT4 Experts folder, with respective indicators in the Indicators folder top-level.
But, MT4 doesn't recognize them as EAs. Same Message in Experts Tab & Journal Tab.
What am I missing?
Thanks for any help.
Hi
Suggestion for Metatrader 4
When highlighting a line on the trades tab the highlight should stay on the data highligted, not the row selected when the sort changes.
Excelent platform(s)
Johan Smit
Hi @Mladen Rakic & @talaate, Have you notice/using this indicator "ptl_2_1__alerts"...
I'm back testing "ptl_2_1__alerts" with twist settings and it gives 90% accurate signal (all arrows/signal is 90% Accurate)...
has anyone tried using one step higher of its TimeFrame?...
like for example if you are at 1min TimeFrame chart, then you will set the indicators TimeFrame from "Current_Period" to 5min...
and the result is wonderful... it's a holy grail for binary trading 5minutes expiry... the problem is the alert is late, it waits to finish the 5min candle to finish before the arrow appears on 1min chart,
so the arrow will appear on 1min chart once 5 candles was done...
Binary Screenshot #1: https://lifepathmasters.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/backups/Tools/Installer/Screen+Shot+2020-02-14+at+1.13.40+AM.png
Binary Screenshot #2: https://lifepathmasters.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/backups/Tools/Installer/Screen+Shot+2020-02-14+at+1.20.09+AM.png
Same with higher time frame charts, like 5min chart, 15min indicator TimeFrame...
it's a holy grail... but still the alert is late... the arrow or the point appears late... but if you back tested it, the pointed candle is perfect...
Forex Screenshot #1: https://lifepathmasters.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/backups/Tools/Installer/Screen+Shot+2020-02-14+at+1.24.08+AM.png
Forex Screenshot #2: https://lifepathmasters.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/backups/Tools/Installer/Screen+Shot+2020-02-14+at+1.32.47+AM.png
Hope it make sense... Hopefully there is a way to load the alerts immediately and not to wait for the higher TimeFrame Select to finish...
Let me know what you have in mind...
Hope it make sense... Hopefully there is a way to load the alerts immediately and not to wait for the higher TimeFrame Select to finish...
Let me know what you have in mind...
This indicator works the same way as the Donchian Channel.
So, for example, in the case of 5 and 15-minute time frame,
If you use 3 times the setting on 5 minutes time frame, you get the same result as 15 minutes.
SlowLength = 21
FastLength = 9
This indicator works the same way as the Donchian Channel.
So, for example, in the case of 5 and 15-minute time frame,
If you use 3 times the setting on 5 minutes time frame, you get the same result as 15 minutes.
SlowLength = 21
FastLength = 9
SlowLength = 21FastLength = 9...
Hi @Mladen Rakic & @talaate, Have you notice/using this indicator "ptl_2_1__alerts"...
I'm back testing "ptl_2_1__alerts" with twist settings and it gives 90% accurate signal (all arrows/signal is 90% Accurate)...
has anyone tried using one step higher of its TimeFrame?...
like for example if you are at 1min TimeFrame chart, then you will set the indicators TimeFrame from "Current_Period" to 5min...
and the result is wonderful... it's a holy grail for binary trading 5minutes expiry... the problem is the alert is late, it waits to finish the 5min candle to finish before the arrow appears on 1min chart,
so the arrow will appear on 1min chart once 5 candles was done...
Binary Screenshot #1: https://lifepathmasters.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/backups/Tools/Installer/Screen+Shot+2020-02-14+at+1.13.40+AM.png
Binary Screenshot #2: https://lifepathmasters.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/backups/Tools/Installer/Screen+Shot+2020-02-14+at+1.20.09+AM.png
Same with higher time frame charts, like 5min chart, 15min indicator TimeFrame...
it's a holy grail... but still the alert is late... the arrow or the point appears late... but if you back tested it, the pointed candle is perfect...
Forex Screenshot #1: https://lifepathmasters.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/backups/Tools/Installer/Screen+Shot+2020-02-14+at+1.24.08+AM.png
Forex Screenshot #2: https://lifepathmasters.s3-us-west-1.amazonaws.com/backups/Tools/Installer/Screen+Shot+2020-02-14+at+1.32.47+AM.png
Hope it make sense... Hopefully there is a way to load the alerts immediately and not to wait for the higher TimeFrame Select to finish...
Let me know what you have in mind...
retry by setting option "AlertsOnCurrent" as "True"
hi all master progammer elite section....mr Mladen Rakic /mr William Snyder / mr mntiwana
great day and blessing to you all....
is that possible to have Stochastic CG 2 arrows + alerts in step length parameters, with 33 averages methode (apologize i can't attached file. rule cause).
or adx_trend_smoothed_amp_alerts_and_arrows_nmc_2 with 33 averages methode (apologize i can't attached file. rule cause too).
very many thank's.
newbie
Solariz
Here you go : bbflat_nmc_mtf_amp_alerts.mq4
PS: interpolation added too (just in case )
Hello Mr. Mladen,
Would you please to help and fix this modification of Colors Line on mtf.
Cannot appears properly on different time frame, not like on curent time frame.
Thanks for your kind help
Sonny
hello what is the indicator in the picture??? paint the bars???
can anyone give us better trend bars indicators????