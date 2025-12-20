Was there a recent change to MT5 on iphone?
An update will be released tomorrow that will allow you to quickly set up SL/TP in the old style.
Sergey Golubev, 2025.12.17 15:10
Comments on the new trading dialog in Metatrader 5 for iOS 5431 - blog post:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766323
Hi there,
is any chance to back to old set up , instead of this new Dialog Window is Sucks ! Thanks
Glad i'm not the only one, it's SUCKS BAD!! I don't know what they were thinking. Finally seeing everybody complaining on twitter now, so hopefully they fix it. Anybody know how to downgrade from this crap?? It's TERRIBLE! Might have to go to C-Trader now, it's that frickin terrible. If it ain't broke, don't try and fix it! Huge L form MQ
Hi,
After I updated MT5 on my iphone y'day, somethings have changed. For example, I took a trade and when I go to set my SL/TP as I always do by tapping on the slider to drag it, it doesn't work anymore. Also a weird panel from the bottom pops up that never popped up before. Has anybody had this happen? Now I can't move the sliders at all, i've tapped on the lines and held, nothing seems to work. Am I missing something? This has never happened before. I've been using MT5 for YEARS and never seen this. Please help.
I've attached a pic of the panel that pops up from the bottom all of a sudden that never used to happen. I'm hoping this is easily fixable but i've tried everything in settings as well.