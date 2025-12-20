Was there a recent change to MT5 on iphone?

New comment
 

Hi,

After I updated MT5 on my iphone y'day, somethings have changed. For example, I took a trade and when I go to set my SL/TP as I always do by tapping on the slider to drag it, it doesn't work anymore. Also a weird panel from the bottom pops up that never popped up before. Has anybody had this happen? Now I can't move the sliders at all, i've tapped on the lines and held, nothing seems to work. Am I missing something? This has never happened before. I've been using MT5 for YEARS and never seen this. Please help.

I've attached a pic of the panel that pops up from the bottom all of a sudden that never used to happen. I'm hoping this is easily fixable but i've tried everything in settings as well.

Files:
IMG_0831.jpeg  241 kb
 

An update will be released tomorrow that will allow you to quickly set up SL/TP in the old style.


 
Sergey El #:

An update will be released tomorrow that will allow you to quickly set up SL/TP in the old style.


God I hope so!

Thanks for this (if true)
 
Sergey El #:

An update will be released tomorrow that will allow you to quickly set up SL/TP in the old style.


No update yet.
 
Sergey Golubev #:
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/766323

Hi there, 


is any chance to back to old set up , instead of this new Dialog Window is Sucks ! Thanks 

 
This is horrible. Please switch the interface back to how it was before. Anyone how tested this before releasing should have seen how complicate it is to place and order with TP and SL….
 
Seb S #:

Hi there, 


is any chance to back to old set up , instead of this new Dialog Window is Sucks ! Thanks 

Glad i'm not the only one, it's SUCKS BAD!! I don't know what they were thinking. Finally seeing everybody complaining on twitter now, so hopefully they fix it. Anybody know how to downgrade from this crap?? It's TERRIBLE! Might have to go to C-Trader now, it's that frickin terrible. If it ain't broke, don't try and fix it! Huge L form MQ

 
Please update the new function and add on/off options. The old style is much better. Really suck!!!
 
Please wait for Apple to approve version 5431. This version uses the previous workflow, which allows you to install the SL and TP before entering the order screen.
 
Sergey El #:
Please wait for Apple to approve version 5431. This version uses the previous workflow, which allows you to install the SL and TP before entering the order screen.
Thanks for the update!
123
New comment