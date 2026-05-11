Tick tools - page 4

New comment
 
alvin050:

Volatility Indicator (using ticks)

Hi guys

Anyone can code this Tick Volatility indicator or have something similar around? The description and link to the website is below.

The way to do this is to use our free Volatility Indicator. This indicator looks at the movement of each tick of the price and counts them. If we get say 5 ticks of movement within 1 second we know that the prices is about to move quickly in one direction or the other. The indicator will draw an arrow underneath the bar to show you that the volatility has dramatically picked up. Also an audio alert along with a message box will appear telling you that 5 ticks of the price have occurred within 1 second and that traders are entering the market right now. This is also the time you want to get in!

Thanks so much

Alvin


Please post the link to get the indicator.

Thanks, Mark

 
Mark Ahrens: Where can I get the indicator in either mt4 or mt5?
Do you know how to click on a given link?
 

 

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Индикаторы: Тиковый индикатор Ticks

fxsaber, 2017.10.16 08:51


Очень удобно использовать, т.к. видны тики внутри каждого бара! Рекомендовал бы, как дополнение (прописать в шаблоне tester.tpl) к ручной торговли в тестере.

Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий

Индикаторы: Тиковый индикатор Ticks

fxsaber, 2017.10.16 09:08

В визуализаторе теперь отключаю отображение баров за ненадобностью. Тогда еще лучше видны реальные тики и спред.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

x-Liquidex Community V3

Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.03 07:13


To trade real/live account is same as to trade free demo account. Exactly same.
So, try on demo account first.

-----------------

MetaTrader 5 Help - Open an Account

MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account 

MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account 

-----------------

Simplified way to request a real account in MetaTrader 5 Android 

-----------------

Find a Server by the Broker's Name

Another convenient new feature of MetaTrader 5 is adding brokers' servers by their names. With the previous version, you had to contact your broker to find out the IP address of the trade server or download a special client terminal. Now, you simply enter the name of the broker. The system automatically finds the server with the specified name and adds it to the list.


 

ZoomPrice tick indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

ZoomPrice tick indicator - indicator for MetaTrader 5

This indicator allows you to see the necessary price movement details via the convenient scale setting interface.

The indicator makes possible to view the necessary price movements from any "altitude".

 

Creating a Custom Tick Chart in MQL5

Creating a Custom Tick Chart in MQL5

This article shows how to produce activity‑driven candles that close after N ticks instead of after a clock interval. You will get a clear, executable goal: an EA that creates and configures a separate custom symbol, aggregates incoming ticks into OHLC bars of a user‑defined size (ticks‑per‑bar), assigns monotonic bar timestamps, and updates the forming candle in real time using CustomRatesUpdate. Inputs include the custom symbol name, ticks‑per‑bar, and an option to auto‑open the chart. The result is a live tick chart in MetaTrader 5 where each candle reflects market activity density rather than elapsed time.
Creating a Custom Tick Chart in MQL5
Creating a Custom Tick Chart in MQL5
  • 2026.05.11
  • www.mql5.com
Learn how to implement a tick-based chart in MQL5 where each bar is built from a fixed number of ticks instead of time. The article covers creating and configuring a custom symbol, capturing real-time ticks, forming OHLC values, and pushing data with CustomRatesUpdate. This approach produces activity-driven candles that better reflect market intensity and short-term momentum for precise intraday analysis.
1234
New comment