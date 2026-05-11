Tick tools - page 4
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Volatility Indicator (using ticks)
Hi guys
Anyone can code this Tick Volatility indicator or have something similar around? The description and link to the website is below.
The way to do this is to use our free Volatility Indicator. This indicator looks at the movement of each tick of the price and counts them. If we get say 5 ticks of movement within 1 second we know that the prices is about to move quickly in one direction or the other. The indicator will draw an arrow underneath the bar to show you that the volatility has dramatically picked up. Also an audio alert along with a message box will appear telling you that 5 ticks of the price have occurred within 1 second and that traders are entering the market right now. This is also the time you want to get in!
Thanks so much
Alvin
Please post the link to get the indicator.
Thanks, Mark
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Индикаторы: Тиковый индикатор Ticks
fxsaber, 2017.10.16 08:51
Очень удобно использовать, т.к. видны тики внутри каждого бара! Рекомендовал бы, как дополнение (прописать в шаблоне tester.tpl) к ручной торговли в тестере.
Форум по трейдингу, автоматическим торговым системам и тестированию торговых стратегий
Индикаторы: Тиковый индикатор Ticks
fxsaber, 2017.10.16 09:08
В визуализаторе теперь отключаю отображение баров за ненадобностью. Тогда еще лучше видны реальные тики и спред.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
x-Liquidex Community V3
Sergey Golubev, 2017.12.03 07:13
To trade real/live account is same as to trade free demo account. Exactly same.
So, try on demo account first.
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MetaTrader 5 Android OS Help - Opening a Demo Account
MetaTrader 5 iPhone/iPad Help - Connecting to an Account and Opening a Demo Account
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