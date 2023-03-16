LabTrend - page 27

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Jim Clark:

Hello mladen,

here is a picture and the indicator.

What I mean is a histogramm from LabTrend but just from the candles, not the points.

Jim Clark

Here is a version when it is converted to histogram : labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4

Files:
lagtrend.png  119 kb
labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4  7 kb
[Deleted]  
mladen:

Jim Clark

Here is a version when it is converted to histogram : labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4

Dear mladen,

that´s great, many thanks for your effort.

Greatings

Jim Clark

 
mladen:
Will check the working of it, but if it opens orders, then it should be OK

Dear mladen,

If you promise not to give me a black eye, could I ask to code an EA that would combine "RSI5-3EMA_MTF, 1H (e-3) mod" (Indi 1) and "LabTrend Histo-mnc" (Indi 2) please? Not sure how stupid the idea is because I have zero experience in coding. The EA would have the below strategy,

Entry Strategy: A long position is only valid when a bullish cross over takes place (RSI-EMA signal from indi 1) while the price is within the bullish histo area (signal from indi 2). Hold position until a reverse signal is valid.

Exit Strategy: A short position is only valid when a bearish cross over takes place (RSI-EMA signal from indi 1) while the price is within the bearish histo area (signal from indi 2). Hold position until a reverse signal is valid.

It may not be the best profitable robot ever, but it should minimise the number of loosing trades and thus improve profit factor and reduce relative draw down.

Hope you are not looking for your base ball bat.

labtrend_histo_nmc.mq4 rsi5-3ema_mtf_1h_e-3_mod.mq4

 
mladen:

Jim Clark

Here is a version when it is converted to histogram : labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4

Can it be made without the blank fields?

 

Hello everybody.

I apologize for my bad english.

Thank you for your work, and i appeal to you with a request.

Can you add alert on the confirmed peak? And maybe buffer for EA on confirmed bullish and bearish zigzag.

Thank you.

Files:
labtrendzigzag_v1.3.mq4  18 kb
 

  1. AscTrend Expert Advisor - expert for MetaTrader 5

  2. ASCtrend - indicator for MetaTrader 5

  3. ASCtrendAlert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

  4. ASCtrend_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

  5. Exp_ASCtrend - expert for MetaTrader 5

  6. ASCtrend_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

 
============

AscTrend

The beginning

  1. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #1
  2. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #2
  3. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #3
  4. ASCTrend system, the beginning, part #4 
  5. Digital ASCTrend (Digital Filters with ASCTrend system combined).
  6. LabTrend (LabTrend indicators, LabTrendZigZag, templates, Labtrend EAs) - the thread

After

  1. The main AscTrend thread is this one.
  2. Asctrend indicator in depth 
  3. ASCTREND SYSTEM summary (good EAs included) 
  4. Brainwashing system/AscTrend system (MT5) - the thread 

============

 

LabTrend EA?

2019 is coming.

Is the update for MT5?

How to add alerts "wake up." ? Sound waking up sleep human. When the signal appears or the trend changes.

 
Tomas_G:

LabTrend EA?

2019 is coming.

Is the update for MT5?

How to add alerts "wake up." ? Sound waking up sleep human. When the signal appears or the trend changes.

As far as I know - Igorad updated LabTrend system - I will try to find those updates.

 
Mladen Rakic:

Jim Clark

Here is a version when it is converted to histogram : labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4

Hello,

Could you please tell me what is the indicator on the right part of your chart?

I've seen it on many screenshot.

indicator right

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