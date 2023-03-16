LabTrend - page 27
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Hello mladen,
here is a picture and the indicator.
What I mean is a histogramm from LabTrend but just from the candles, not the points.
Jim Clark
Here is a version when it is converted to histogram : labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4
Jim Clark
Here is a version when it is converted to histogram : labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4
Dear mladen,
that´s great, many thanks for your effort.
Greatings
Jim Clark
Will check the working of it, but if it opens orders, then it should be OK
Dear mladen,
If you promise not to give me a black eye, could I ask to code an EA that would combine "RSI5-3EMA_MTF, 1H (e-3) mod" (Indi 1) and "LabTrend Histo-mnc" (Indi 2) please? Not sure how stupid the idea is because I have zero experience in coding. The EA would have the below strategy,
Entry Strategy: A long position is only valid when a bullish cross over takes place (RSI-EMA signal from indi 1) while the price is within the bullish histo area (signal from indi 2). Hold position until a reverse signal is valid.
Exit Strategy: A short position is only valid when a bearish cross over takes place (RSI-EMA signal from indi 1) while the price is within the bearish histo area (signal from indi 2). Hold position until a reverse signal is valid.
It may not be the best profitable robot ever, but it should minimise the number of loosing trades and thus improve profit factor and reduce relative draw down.
Hope you are not looking for your base ball bat.
labtrend_histo_nmc.mq4 rsi5-3ema_mtf_1h_e-3_mod.mq4
Jim Clark
Here is a version when it is converted to histogram : labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4
Can it be made without the blank fields?
Hello everybody.
I apologize for my bad english.
Thank you for your work, and i appeal to you with a request.
Can you add alert on the confirmed peak? And maybe buffer for EA on confirmed bullish and bearish zigzag.
Thank you.
AscTrend
The beginning
After
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LabTrend EA?
Is the update for MT5?
How to add alerts "wake up." ? Sound waking up sleep human. When the signal appears or the trend changes.
LabTrend EA?
Is the update for MT5?
How to add alerts "wake up." ? Sound waking up sleep human. When the signal appears or the trend changes.
As far as I know - Igorad updated LabTrend system - I will try to find those updates.
Jim Clark
Here is a version when it is converted to histogram : labtrend1_v4.1_histo.mq4
Hello,
Could you please tell me what is the indicator on the right part of your chart?
I've seen it on many screenshot.