Multi-indics indicator - page 47
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Hi there,
I come to present an indicator to you which I created and who could be useful to some people here. If you are interested, I would be happy to share it.
You can see it attached below.
Let me know what you think about it and i will be back with the code and instructions.
For the moment, the code is very "heavy" (I am not a pro-coder) but all the calculation are OK.
I have make an EA based on this indicator and it seems to be profitable.
A good idea should be to start a thread and comments the indic for make it perfect.
Thanks for your comments.
FerruFx
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2022.04.13 07:24
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 01): Understanding the concepts
Many traders feel more confident if they monitor multiple indicators at a time (for example, RSI, STOCASTIC, MACD, ADX and some others), or in some cases even at different assets which an index is made of. In the latter case, I refer to mini-indexes WIN and full indexes IND, but these may also include other index types. So, when trading WIN or IND, it may be interesting to observe some of the assets, such as VALE, PETROBRAS, ITAU, BRADESCO and others, which have greater weights in the index.
Hi,
Have you done or made a file with clean code for 1st part of this Indicator?
Thanks.
I wish I had found this sooner.
I am attaching a very cleaned up version of one of the indicators, I think I started with 2_v1.1. It makes the code very readable and much easier to change. The code is now down to 651 lines from the original 1435 lines. There are other changes that will help as well such as x and y locations of text defined outside of the functions. That would make it easy to change font size and update the x and y positions based on that.
The same can be done with the other versions but it does take time.
It should help other coders wanting to place labels on charts who study my methods.
Robert Hill aka MrPip
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 02): First experiments
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 03): Developing definitions for users
In the previous article within the Multiple indicators on one chart we considered the basic code which allows using more than one indicator in a chart subwindow. But what was presented was just the starting base of a much larger system. A few different things can be done based on this model. But we should go step by step because one of the goals of these articles is to encourage you to learn how to program so that you can design your own systems based on your ideas. In this article, we will be expanding the functionality. It may be interesting to those who already liked what the system can do but would like to be able to do more.
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We already have our custom indicator working, that is, our object class is already functioning, and since this is an object class, we can easily transfer it to other models. However, simply declaring and trying to use the class in our EA won't make things work the same as in our custom indicator, and the reason is that we don't have subwindow capability in our EA. But then the idea came: "What if we use an already compiled and working custom indicator and call it from the EA using the iCustom command?
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 05): Turning MetaTrader 5 into a RAD system (I)
There are a lot of people who do not know how to program but they are quite creative and have great ideas. However, the lack of programming knowledge prevents them from implementing these ideas. Today we will create our own Chart Trade interface to send market orders or to set up parameters used in pending orders. We will do this without programming, just using the functions that will be inside the Expert Advisor. We are curious, so let's see how it will look on our monitors.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2022.05.18 06:11
Multiple indicators on one chart (Part 06): Turning MetaTrader 5 into a RAD system (II)
The system works very well, and for sure many of the readers might have thought about creating a library, which would allow having extended functionality in the proposed system. Based on this, it would be possible to develop a more intuitive Expert Advisor with a nicer and easier to use interface.
Color buffers in multi-symbol multi-period indicators
We continue the development of multi-symbol, multi-period indicators which we started in the previous article.
A single-color indicator buffer is a regular double array, which is filled with data when calculating the indicator. We can obtain data from this array and display it on a chart using the CopyBuffer() function provided that the receiving array will be a double array set as an indicator's plotting buffer (SetIndexBuffer()). When copying data from the buffer of the calculated part of the indicator to the buffer of its plotting part, the data is displayed on the chart in one color, which is set for the buffer array of the plotting part. As for multi-colored buffers, the situation is a little different. In addition to the data array, the color buffer also has an array of color indexes.