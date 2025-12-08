Coding help - page 782
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Don't double post! You already had this thread open.
General rules and best pratices of the Forum. - General - MQL5 programming forum
"Doesn't work" is meaningless — just like saying the car doesn't work. Doesn't start, won't go in gear, no electrical, missing the key, flat tires — meaningless.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
When asking about code
I have deleted your topic with the same subject.
Don't Hijack other threads for your off-topic post. You are not asking for "coding help." Next time, make your own, new, thread.
Do you really expect an answer? There are no mind readers here and our crystal balls are cracked. We can't see your broken code. There is no context for your one line. Your problem is likely above that.
Post the error messages and indicate what line has the error.
How To Ask Questions The Smart Way. 2004
Prune pointless queries.
All symbols are available on my platforms.
Tried it with 3 different renko indicators and on three different platform but still nothing works on renko charts.
All other indicators operate correctly and they are CCI, RSI and stochs.
Has anyone else any suggestions?
TEAMTRADER
Hello Auto_free_Teamleader
I have the same issue , If you have found the solution pls reply
Hello Auto_free_Teamleader
I have the same issue , If you have found the solution pls reply
Hi everyone,
I spent 3 weeks to create a custom indicator but clearly Im not good enough, hoping someone can help.
My indicator take 3 extern: "Timeframe", "number of display level on chart" and "min distance between each level".
All i need to code is to group, remove fractal point within min distance and then display the remaining fractal point level.
The first version(MainRS_AddOn2.mq4) i created do exactly what i want, however i use stupid method by drawing object and keep modify object, the indicator run extremely slow.
The second version(17_8_2020_RS_Indicator.mq4) store all level in buffer which run a lot faster, but i got issues which im not able fix.
----i believe i have logical error in storing new fractal level, which some display level didnt met the min distance requirement and got more duplicate level when run in tester.
left side is 17_8_2020_RS_Indicator.mq4, which have duplicated level.
Above is duplicate level inside tester.
Im thinking the above code may cause the logical error. But nobody can tell unless they willing to spend time to look into whole file.
Appreciate if anyone could help. Below is the complete code, you are welcome to copy and paste or download the attached file.
Many thanks.
I do apology if i had Hijack other threads.
Just hoping someone can help point out the mistake i made inside my code so i can fix my duplicated display level problem.
Many thanks
I'm trying to move from MQL4 to MQL5 but stucked on the first step. for function iCCI, why there is no "shift" parameter any more?
Please edit your post and
use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code
This section is MQL4.
MQL5 you create a handle in OnInit and access the buffer values in the main code.
I suggest that you read the documentation for MQL5
Please edit your post and
use the code button (Alt+S) when pasting code
This section is MQL4.
MQL5 you create a handle in OnInit and access the buffer values in the main code.
I suggest that you read the documentation for MQL5