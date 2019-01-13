iCustom returns slightly wrong values
iCustom(NULL, NULL, "candles_from_chart-celi_masivi",0,current);
next
iCustom(NULL,0,"SampleInd",13,1,0);
and
double iCustom( string symbol, // symbol int timeframe, // timeframe string name, // path/name of the custom indicator compiled program ... // custom indicator input parameters (if necessary) int mode, // line index int shift // shift );
GrumpyDuckMan:
next
and
I don't understand .
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Hi
I found the topics like "iCustom returns wrong values" but this is little bit different.
I try to create indicator which compares size of identical type of bars (bull/bear type) in a sequence.
and shoes maximum values of comparison in histogram.
like this.
this result is made by many indicators which reads data each other to make simple comparison between bar_0 and bar_1 only.
and takes long time to be added to chart (more then 3min).
//-----------------------------
with ArrayMaximum the result is more faster. but there is something wrong with my code.
//-------------------------------
here is the code which compares iCustom values and returns wrong values:
where is my mistake?
main code (first histogram) and second code (second histogram) based on it (on the second picture):