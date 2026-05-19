Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1204
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Interesting indicator was found in CodeBase :
SSL_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
"The SSL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters"
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The other SSL indicator for MT5 related -
SSL_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5
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And for the people who like MT4: multipass_ssl_fast_2 indicator is on this post, and multipass_ssl_fast-nrp_nmc indicator is here.
AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 is on this post. Here is the Atr trend for now. Added alerts to it too. Kept the look exactly the same as the mt4 version.
AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator is on this post.
AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 fixed version and AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator for MT5 fixed version are on this post.
Mladen
Kindly make this indicator a multi symbol. Alerts remain the same. I shall be thankful Sir.
Regards
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
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And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:
---------
And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.
Thanks Sergey
I would be happy if you could help me.
Mladen
Kindly make this indicator a multi symbol. Alerts remain the same. I shall be thankful Sir.
Regards
Try this one.
anyone has the new renko indicator(no gap)?
Question for Mladen or any other kind soul who may wish to help.
I have a bit of a problem with my attached MTF/Multi Pair indicator. To replicate the problem, place the indicator onto a chart (M1 timeframe would be best, you don't have to wait as long), leave it for a few bars, then open up the Indicator's properties dialog. Don't change anything, just hit OK. The indicator will redraw its lines in markedly different ways to what it was previously. I'd much prefer if there was no "repainting" at all.
This has driven me nuts trying to find the cause of the problem without success - any assistance would be greatly appreciated.