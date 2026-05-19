Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1204

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Interesting indicator was found in CodeBase : 

SSL_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5



"The SSL indicator with the timeframe selection option available in input parameters"

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The other SSL indicator for MT5 related -

SSL_Alert - indicator for MetaTrader 5

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And for the people who like MT4: multipass_ssl_fast_2 indicator is on this post, and multipass_ssl_fast-nrp_nmc indicator is here.

 

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 is on this post. Here is the Atr trend for now. Added alerts to it too. Kept the look exactly the same as the mt4 version.

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator is on this post.

AtrTrend - mtf & alerts indicator for MT5 fixed version and AtrTrend - mtf & alerts bars indicator for MT5 fixed version are on this post.




Requests & Ideas
Requests & Ideas
  • www.mql5.com
Hello , this EA is shwoing great result but i am sure that it needs some tuching tunning ( i guess playing around with its codes or adding others...
 
Hello Could you please add separate_window mtf option in attached indicator ?
Files:
ZUP148p.mq4  760 kb
 

Mladen

Kindly make this indicator a multi symbol. Alerts remain the same. I shall be thankful Sir.

Regards

 

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

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And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.

 
Sergey Golubev:

Programmers (any programmers) are coding for free:

  • if it is interesting for them personally, or
  • if it is interesting for many members of this forum.

---------

And Freelance section of the forum should be used in most of the cases.


Thanks Sergey

I would be happy if you could help me.  

 
Mahtab Ahmad:

Mladen

Kindly make this indicator a multi symbol. Alerts remain the same. I shall be thankful Sir.

Regards


Try this one.
 

anyone has the new renko indicator(no gap)?

 

Question for Mladen or any other kind soul who may wish to help.

I have a bit of a problem with my attached MTF/Multi Pair indicator.  To replicate the problem, place the indicator onto a chart (M1 timeframe would be best, you don't have to wait as long), leave it for a few bars, then open up the Indicator's properties dialog.  Don't change anything, just hit OK.  The indicator will redraw its lines in markedly different ways to what it was previously.  I'd much prefer if there was no "repainting" at all.

This has driven me nuts trying to find the cause of the problem without success - any assistance would be greatly appreciated.

Files:
SS_CurrencyComparison.mq4  34 kb
 
this indicator has daily pivot and daily sup/res with alerts. could someone add weekly and monthly pivots with sup/res and alerts?
Files:
xpPivotAlerts.mq4  8 kb
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