Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1211
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what's up people,
could some programmer help me with this indicator,
I wish it could be mtf, and if possible with option also with interpolation,
I would greatly appreciate it
and a question with the indicator,
what is this option of limit to zoroes ?, and how does it work?
Thanks in advance¬
Limit to zeroes limits the up and down extremes to zero (the easiest way is that you try it set to true and false and the results will be visible immediately)
ok, I understand mladen, I have already seen it, had tried it in another period,
by the way maybe you could help me, making this indicator mtf with option of interpolation,
I would like to try it in different timeframe for my trade,
since I am testing different indicators based on volumes,
this would really help me,
I would appreciate.
Hi dears
I need code of sefc05 in mq4 format
can anyone help me ?
thanks
Hi dears
I need code of sefc05 in mq4 format
can anyone help me ?
thanks
Hi,
need some help on modifying simple indicator to MTF indicator,
Can anyone help, please?
Hi,
need some help on modifying simple indicator to MTF indicator,
Can anyone help, please?
Are you sure that it does not exist already?
Check this thread for start
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173574/page979#comment_4548423
Hi Mladen, you said that you don't change what need to be change here, do you have the correct/proper TCCI mtf alert indicator for this?
This current indicator repaint 1 candle back, if I'm not mistaken.
what's up people
here I have these indicators, and I was wondering if any programmer, could help me, to edit them all and make them in the mtf version,
the waddah_attar_buy_sell_vol, and the waddah_attar_buy_sell_vol xtf, extract their data from the tf, in this case M1,
what I would like is that you can visualize this data in a larger timeframe, as if it were a typical mtf,
for example see data D1 in H1, clear set to the desired tf,
I do not know if I explain myself well, but that's more or less the idea;
I have added the gadi tick volume to show the difference of buyers and sellers, with the idea that it can be incorporated into TVI, this data in its mtf version,
what I do not know is where these data come from, if you know you can tell me.
Thanks in advance.
Hello Mladen Rakic. Help me remove the redrawing from this indicator .... please ... The indicator when changing the trend at the opening of a new candle redraws 2 bars ... current and previous .... I trade on the M1 timeframe...