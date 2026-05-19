Multi Timeframe Indicators - page 1205
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That such people,
Someone can help me with this indicator, I would like to be able to edit it, but I will not do it, since I am not a programmer,
And it is so that you can mark the Profile Timeframe in H4, H1, 30m, 15m, 5m, and not only stay in the daily, weekly and monthly,
Clear that if it is not possible, just maybe get up to H4, H1,
I would greatly appreciate it.
Welcome,
Good luck.
- Usually people who can't code don't receive free help on this forum, though it could happen if you are lucky, be patient.
- If you show your attempts and describe well your problem, you will most probably receive an answer from the community.
- If you don't want to learn to code, nothing bad, you can either look at the Codebase if something free already exists, or in the Market for paid products (sometimes free also).
- Finally, you also have the option to hire a programmer in the Freelance section.
Try this one.
Wilson
This is the same indicator which I had posted dude. I wanted a Multi Symbol indicator.
True strength index
Could someone make this true-strength-index indicator into a multi time frame ver.
I have searched and could not find one,
Thanks in advance.
I'm trying to build an indicator that will alert me when a candle reaches a set size across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. With some prior assistance I managed to get it working across two timeframes on one currency pair (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/207073). I've searched the forum and thought it was more appropriate to post in this thread for some further assistance/direction.
In time I'm hoping to add further indictors (such as ADX) to this indictor.
Thank you for your help.
I'm trying to build an indicator that will alert me when a candle reaches a set size across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. With some prior assistance I managed to get it working across two timeframes on one currency pair (https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/207073). I've searched the forum and thought it was more appropriate to post in this thread for some further assistance/direction.
In time I'm hoping to add further indictors (such as ADX) to this indictor.
Thank you for your help.
I fixed your program.
For multi-time frame and multi-pair, use the for loop as shown below.
However, since other parts will be changed, it is necessary to make substantial corrections.
I fixed your program.
For multi-time frame and multi-pair, use the for loop as shown below.
However, since other parts will be changed, it is necessary to make substantial corrections.
Thank you once again for your help. I've incorporated the changes you outlined but I'm still having problems/errors (see attached file). It would be great if I could get some further guidance.
Thank you.
Thank you once again for your help. I've incorporated the changes you outlined but I'm still having problems/errors (see attached file). It would be great if I could get some further guidance.
Thank you.
I uploade a fixed program and a complete sample.
Thank you once again for your help, I've rolled the changes in as suggest (see attached file and code below). I'm still getting numerous errors when compiling (see attached image of compile errors), I suspect it is to do with highlighted lines in the code below.
Please keep in mind that I am looking to incorporate other timeframes, currency pairs, and also other indicators eventually (such as ADX), within this indicator file.
Any further assistance would be greatly appreciated.