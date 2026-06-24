Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) - page 186
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Thanx all
just curious : where may i get the newest HWAFM ? Any free version of it ?
thanx
Thanx all
just curious : where may i get the newest HWAFM ? Any free version of it ?
thanx
Hi,
You may use the free version which is available from this thread itself on page 73 > https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537507
If i remembered correctly the original author stopped develop HWAFM many years ago so i don't think there are any new version. What you can get is download it follow the link i give. It still can run and display pattern on MT5 latest build.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
How to Start with Metatrader 5
Sergey Golubev, 2014.12.20 08:14
What is an Inside bar? (based on dailyfx article)
Inside bars are easily identified pricing patterns that can be found on virtually any chart. The pattern itself requires some simple technical analysis, which includes identifying a series of highs and lows on a daily chart. The idea is that the current candle on the graph will not exceed the previous candles high or low, thus leaving it “inside”.
We are having good indicator for MT4 here to determe the inside bars on the chart: inside bars indicator for Metatrader 4:
How to trade inside bars? There are few methods but the most popular one is the following: place pending orders on the high/low of the first bar for example.
As we see from the charts above - it works on most of the time (but sometimes - it does not work ...). Anyway, this is interesting indicator for the people who are trading using price action systems.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies
Something Interesting
Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.17 20:03
Some more very interesting to be found. We know Merrill patterns (for uptrend and for downtrend):This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:
Merrill's patterns for uptrend:
And this is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Strategy
my Zup Sttings if you want to try it
my lastest settings on Zup111 if any body want to try it , here you go. Thanks to all who helped me get this far.
zup_v111_inv_lbw1.mq4
my Zup Sttings if you want to try it
my lastest settings on Zup111 if any body want to try it , here you go. Thanks to all who helped me get this far.
zup_v111_inv_lbw1.mq4
some can compile this indicator a want to use it for latest mt4
You can use this ZUP version with the latest MT4 for example -
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ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
And there are the links related -
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The threads/posts
The articles
MQL5
I LOVE THIS STRATEGY