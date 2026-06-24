Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...) - page 186

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Thanx all



just curious : where may i get the newest HWAFM ? Any free version of it ?


thanx

 
omrangassan:

Thanx all



just curious : where may i get the newest HWAFM ? Any free version of it ?


thanx

Hi,

You may use the free version which is available from this thread itself on page 73 > https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/173439/page73#comment_4537507

If i remembered correctly the original author stopped develop HWAFM many years ago so i don't think there are any new version. What you can get is download it follow the link i give. It still can run and display pattern on MT5 latest build.


Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...)
Price Patterns(Gartley,Butterfly,Bat,...)
  • 2011.05.13
  • www.mql5.com
i want to show you and suggest you this simple and proper way of trading that i have ever seen.i mean price pattern...
 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

How to Start with Metatrader 5

Sergey Golubev, 2014.12.20 08:14

What is an Inside bar? (based on dailyfx article)



Inside bars are easily identified pricing patterns that can be found on virtually any chart. The pattern itself requires some simple technical analysis, which includes identifying a series of highs and lows on a daily chart. The idea is that the current candle on the graph will not exceed the previous candles high or low, thus leaving it “inside”.

We are having good indicator for MT4 here to determe the inside bars on the chart: inside bars indicator for Metatrader 4:



How to trade inside bars? There are few methods but the most popular one is the following: place pending orders on the high/low of the first bar for example.


As we see from the charts above - it works on most of the time (but sometimes - it does not work ...). Anyway, this is interesting indicator for the people who are trading using price action systems.

 

Forum on trading, automated trading systems and testing trading strategies

Something Interesting

Sergey Golubev, 2016.01.17 20:03

Some more very interesting to be found. We know Merrill patterns (for uptrend and for downtrend):

This is Merrill's patterns for downtrend:

 


Merrill's patterns for uptrend:

 

 

And this is the indicator to show М & W Wave Patterns by Merrill and support/resistance levels: FivePattern - indicator for MetaTrader 5


 

The Strategy

 
MoneyJunkie:

my Zup Sttings if you want to try it

my lastest settings on Zup111 if any body want to try it , here you go. Thanks to all who helped me get this far.

zup_v111_inv_lbw1.mq4

MoneyJunkie:

my Zup Sttings if you want to try it

my lastest settings on Zup111 if any body want to try it , here you go. Thanks to all who helped me get this far.

zup_v111_inv_lbw1.mq4

some can compile this indicator a want to use it for latest mt4
 
k7ler:
some can compile this indicator a want to use it for latest mt4

You can use this ZUP version with the latest MT4 for example - 

-------------------

ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post

 

And there are the links related - 

--------------

The threads/posts

  1. you can draw a AP manually without an indicator - the post 
  2. ZUP_v150 indicator with template - the post
  3. How to Draw Pitchforks (Median Lines) - the post with video
  4. A PitchFork Price function to return price at any point and deviation from median available for general use - the thread
  5. Pitchfork and ObjectGetValueByShift - the thread
  6. Pitchfork panel - the post with the indicator
  7. Pitchfork indicator - the post  

The articles

  1. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 2
  2. ZUP - universal ZigZag with Pesavento patterns. Graphical interface
  3. ZUP - Universal ZigZag with Pesavento Patterns. Part 1

MQL5

  1. OBJ_PITCHFORK - mql5 reference page
 
HWAFM Stop working after update MT5 latest version
 

I LOVE THIS STRATEGY

BBMA

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